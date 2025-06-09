Bride-to-be Priya Saroj shares glittering official engagement pictures with Rinku Singh, says she waited 3 years for it

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in a ceremony held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Sharing the news on Instagram, the cricketer and the politician wrote, “This day has been in our hearts for so long — almost three years — and the wait was worth every second. Engaged — with full hearts and a forever to go.” Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj look perfect together in first official engagement photos.

The message was followed by five official engagement pictures shared by the couple. Rinku looked handsome in his cream achkan and leather loafers. The jacket was embroidered with silver thread. Priya sparkled in a pastel pink lehenga with floral motifs and gota work all over. She paired it with an emerald necklace, and styled her hair in a half-up style.

Fans showered the new couple with blessings. “Congratulations bhaiya bhabhi,” wrote a fan. “Congratulations bhaiya for new Journey,” read another comment. Others wondered by their message if Rinku and Priya's was a love marriage. “Wait what is this love marriage? You have been waiting for 3 years?”

Someone joked, “Bhabhi new bat gift kar dena rinku bhai ko (Gift him a new cricket bat now).”

Who else was at the engagement?

The engagement ceremony was attended by several prominent figures from the Samajwadi Party, including party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who extended his warm wishes to the couple.

Speaking at the event, Akhilesh said, “Politics and cricket are two very different fields. But when two people share similar thoughts and values, the most important thing is that both families are happy. I congratulate them both.”

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who also marked her presence, offered her blessings, saying, “We have blessed them both...”

SP leader Rajeev Rai shared his wishes on X, writing, “Reached the auspicious occasion of the engagement of younger sister and MP @PriyaSarojMP with the brilliant cricketer Rinku Singh in Lucknow and extended best wishes and blessings. May the couple always be happy.”

SP leader Puja Saroj also posted on X, “Heartiest congratulations to socialist colleagues Priya Saroj ji and Rinku Singh ji for this new journey.”

Rinku has been one of the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 59 matches in the T20 tournament and scored 1099 runs at a strike rate of 145.20. He slammed four half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament.

