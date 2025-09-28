Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Chanderi suits for the festive season: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:00 pm IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect chance to revamp your festive wardrobe with the timeless charm of Chanderi kurta sets.

Rangmanch by Pantaloons Womens Cotton Chanderi Regular Fit Kurta Sets

Royal Export Womens Chanderi Floral Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Silk Chanderi Handblock Printed Authentic Kurta Set with Dupatta (Sanganeri Print)

Varanga Womens Purple Floral Printed Straight Kurta Set

Avanshee Womens Chanderi Cotton Silk with Zari Embroidery Kurta & Silk Crepe Pant Set And Net Dupatta Ethnic Wear Salwar Suit Set

EthnicJunction Womens Chanderi Silk Jacquard Straight Kurta Pant Dupatta Set Light Green, Small

SHIENZY Womens Embroidered Chanderi Kurta Pant Set With Net Dupatta | V Neck, 3/4 Sleeve Ethnic Set | Outfit for Festive & Office Wear

FIORRA Womens Pink Chanderi A-line Kurta with Pant and Dupatta SET0160

Festivals in India call for outfits that are elegant, graceful, and steeped in tradition. And when it comes to festive wear, Chanderi fabric has always been a favourite among women for its lightweight texture, rich zari work, and royal sheen. This festive season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is making it easier than ever to embrace tradition in style, with Chanderi kurta sets available at up to 80% off.

Chanderi suits for the festive season: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

If you prefer A-line silhouettes, straight-cut classics, or chic embroidered designs, these handpicked Chanderi kurta sets will ensure you look effortlessly festive for Diwali, Navratri, weddings, or any special occasion.

Top 8 Chanderi kurta sets at up to 80% off on Amazon Sale:

1.

Rangmanch By Pantaloons Women's Chanderi Kurta Set
Step into elegance with this timeless Chanderi kurta set from Rangmanch by Pantaloons. Designed with subtle embroidery and a graceful silhouette, it balances festive charm with everyday comfort. The lightweight Chanderi fabric adds a natural sheen, making it perfect for Diwali gatherings, family functions, or cultural events. Paired with matching bottoms and a dupatta, this set brings together tradition and sophistication effortlessly.

2.

Royal Export Women's Chanderi Floral Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta
Bring festive florals to life with this beautifully embroidered Chanderi kurta set by Royal Export. The straight-cut kurta is adorned with delicate floral motifs, giving it a regal yet minimal appeal. The soft Chanderi fabric keeps it light on the skin, while the matching pants and dupatta complete the look. Ideal for weddings, pujas, or festive get-togethers, this set offers both elegance and comfort in one ensemble.

3.

Amazon Brand – Myx Women's Silk Chanderi Handblock Printed Authentic Kurta Set with Dupatta (Sanganeri Print)
Celebrate heritage craftsmanship with this Amazon Brand – Myx Chanderi kurta set, showcasing the charm of authentic Sanganeri block prints. Made from a silk-Chanderi blend, it offers a luxurious drape with a lightweight feel. The handblock patterns add a rustic yet elegant touch, perfect for festive mornings, mehendi functions, or intimate celebrations. Finished with a printed dupatta, this set is a beautiful blend of tradition and modern styling.

4.

Varanga Women's Silk Blend Floral Printed Kurta Set with Bottom and Printed Dupatta
Add a burst of freshness to your festive wardrobe with this floral printed silk-blend Chanderi kurta set by Varanga. Featuring vibrant prints and a flowing silhouette, it strikes the perfect balance between chic and ethnic. The coordinated bottom and printed dupatta enhance its appeal, making it ideal for both day functions and evening festivities. Style it with ethnic jhumkas and embellished flats for a graceful festive look.

5.

Avanshee Women's Chanderi Cotton Silk with Zari Embroidery Kurta, Silk Crepe Pant & Net Dupatta Set
Rich, traditional, and luxurious; this set is a must-have if you love zari embroidery. The kurta is adorned with zari detailing that exudes festive opulence, while the silk crepe pants add a contemporary twist. The net dupatta balances the heavy embroidery, making it perfect for grand functions like weddings and festive dinners. A pair of stilettos and layered jewellery will make this look truly regal.

6.

EthnicJunction Women's Chanderi Silk Jacquard Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta
For women who prefer timeless classics, this jacquard kurta set is a treasure. The straight-cut silhouette is flattering for all body types, while the jacquard design reflects the richness of traditional weaving. The soft dupatta completes the look, making it versatile for both day and night celebrations. Pair with traditional jhumkas and bangles for a graceful touch.

7.

SHIENZY Women's Embroidered Chanderi Kurta Pant Set with Net Dupatta
Elegant and festive, this kurta set is adorned with embroidery that elevates its overall appeal. The net dupatta adds fluidity to the look, making it festive yet breathable. Perfect for evening events, this outfit works beautifully with bold eye makeup and high heels.

8.

FIORRA Women's Pink Chanderi A-line Kurta with Pant and Dupatta
Soft and feminine, this pink kurta set is all about bringing subtle glamour to your festive wardrobe. The A-line fit offers comfort and style, while the dupatta ties the look together. Ideal for daytime festivities, it can be styled with pearl accessories and pastel-toned sandals for a refreshing festive look.

  • Why should I choose Chanderi kurta sets for the festive season?

    Chanderi fabric is known for its lightweight texture, glossy finish, and rich embroidery. It’s perfect for festive occasions as it blends traditional elegance with all-day comfort.

  • What is the price range during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    With discounts of up to 80% off, you can find Chanderi kurta sets starting from under 1,000, going up to premium embroidered sets priced higher.

  • Can I wear Chanderi kurta sets casually as well?

    Absolutely. While many designs are festive, some lighter embroidered or printed Chanderi kurta sets can be styled for casual outings, office wear, or family gatherings.

  • Are these Chanderi kurta sets suitable for weddings and parties?

    Yes! The intricate zari work, silk blends, and embroidered details make them perfect for weddings, receptions, Diwali celebrations, and other festive events.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
