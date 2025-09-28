Chanderi suits for the festive season: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:00 pm IST
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect chance to revamp your festive wardrobe with the timeless charm of Chanderi kurta sets.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Rangmanch by Pantaloons Womens Cotton Chanderi Regular Fit Kurta Sets (110150874010_Mauve Morn_XXL) View Details
|
₹1,979
|
|
|
Royal Export Womens Chanderi Floral Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta (RX158-surbhiPink-SKD_Pink_S) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Silk Chanderi Handblock Printed Authentic Kurta Set with Dupatta (Sanganeri Print) (AW23-MYX-MRVL-SKD03_SANGANERI Yellow_2XL) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Varanga Womens Purple Floral Printed Straight Kurta Set View Details
|
₹1,139
|
|
|
Avanshee Womens Chanderi Cotton Silk with Zari Embroidery Kurta & Silk Crepe Pant Set And Net Dupatta Ethnic Wear Salwar Suit Set (ES_7539_SKY BLUE_Medium) View Details
|
₹898
|
|
|
EthnicJunction Womens Chanderi Silk Jacquard Straight Kurta Pant Dupatta Set Light Green, Small View Details
|
₹619
|
|
|
SHIENZY Womens Embroidered Chanderi Kurta Pant Set With Net Dupatta | V Neck, 3/4 Sleeve Ethnic Set | Outfit for Festive & Office Wear (1657_BRN_L) View Details
|
₹829
|
|
|
FIORRA Womens Pink Chanderi A-line Kurta with Pant and Dupatta SET0160 View Details
|
₹929
|
|
View More Products