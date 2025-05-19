Commutercore and Cottagecore: Fashion tips to ace two global trends that will dominate every Indian closet in 2025

India’s fashion landscape is in the midst of a fascinating evolution, where two global style movements — commutercore and cottagecore — are finding fresh and uniquely Indian expressions. Though they sit on opposite ends of the aesthetic spectrum, both trends reflect the country’s dynamic lifestyles, cultural duality and growing sartorial self-awareness. Commutercore or Cottagecore? The surprising way Indian fashion is balancing both.(Image by moms nca)

Cottagecore vs commutercore: The fashion battle defining a new India

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Megha Kacholia, Co-Owner of Heeposh, explained, “Commutercore champions functionality, versatility, and urban efficiency. It’s designed for life on the move — a blend of utility and style suited to the fast-paced rhythm of modern cities. Think structured cargo pants, oversized jackets, waterproof fabrics, sneakers and tech-savvy accessories like crossbody bags.”

Deepika Padukone in an oversized denim jacket paired with a white tank top and denim cargo pants(Photo: Instagram)

She elaborated, “In metros such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, young professionals and students are embracing this look as they navigate daily commutes, hybrid work schedules and unpredictable weather. Brands like Decathlon, Superdry and emerging Indian labels are responding with collections that prioritise performance without compromising style. The rise of athleisure and techwear in everyday wardrobes is a clear sign of this shift.”

In contrast, cottagecore celebrates nostalgia, nature and a return to simplicity. Megha Kacholia revealed, “Rooted in slow living, this aesthetic is soft, romantic, and deeply tactile. Flowy silhouettes, floral motifs, earthy hues, and handcrafted fabrics define its charm. In India, cottagecore harmonises beautifully with traditional textile crafts and slow-fashion sensibilities.”

Two global trends, one country: How India is reinventing the fashion narrative

Megha Kacholia shared, “Fabrics like khadi, handwoven cotton and linen, along with techniques such as block printing and embroidery, embody cottagecore trend effortlessly. Designers like Anavila, Raw Mango and Fabindia have long embraced these values, blending heritage with modern elegance.”

Loose khadi pants, asymmetrical shirts or waistcoat are a big yes for men when it comes to summer fashion.

Social media has played a pivotal role in amplifying both aesthetics. Megha Kacholia highlighted, “While commutercore dominates urban street-style feeds, cottagecore blossoms through serene imagery — handloom sarees in gardens, vintage accessories and idyllic countryside moments. Together, these trends speak to a post-pandemic shift: a desire for comfort and function, balanced with a longing for beauty, calm and authenticity.”

Ultimately, the rise of commutercore and cottagecore highlights the versatility of Indian fashion today — a fluid dialogue between innovation and tradition. These styles are more than just trends; they are reflections of identity, mood and a changing world. Indian consumers are no longer choosing between the future and the past — they are dressing for both.