Cowboy cosplay rides into 2023!

Patchwork boots, plaid shirts, miniskirts, boot-cut jeans, leather pants, lots of fringes and zippers—are a giant hat tip to the notion of the Wild West. However, of late cowboy couture has been taking over music festivals and runways alike. In fact, Google Trends for 2022 noted a 110% increase in searches for cowboy boots since the beginning of the year. Likewise, shopping app Lyst also noted a similar spike in global searches for the same product. #Ranchcore has gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok too. As supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski strut out in their cowboy boots, we ask experts what has brought the trend swingin’ back to 2023.

“A symbol of America’s Western culture, ranch-inspired fashion is a maximalist trend. After two years of the pandemic and people opting for minimalism, the cowboy style is back because now they want to go all out,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. Footwear designer Aprajita Toor says, “Although cowboy and western style has been trending for years now, 2022 saw a lot of play with it internationally, which is likely to continue in 2023 as well.” Dsquared2’s men’s fall 2023 collection at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week confirms this.

An ode to the Wild, Wild West

The unique style takes inspiration from the clothes worn in the region comprising Wild West of the 19th century. These clothes were designed in a way to help the rugged ranchers survive the rough terrain, heat and other hazards of the region. Several films, books and web shows have immortalised the Old West’s legacy by bringing the characters to life.

“Whether it’s long boots, fringed jackets, or furry coats, cowboy-inspired fashion is making a comeback due to its nostalgic value. I find this sexy, street-style, old-western fashion evergreen and classic,” says Ruchi Sally, managing director of a sustainable footwear brand.

Yee-haw, the right way!

It may seem that donning a pair of cowboy boots or a wide-brimmed hat will get you the right look, but experts dole out tips to nail the trend perfectly.“Pair distressed denims with a white shirt, a fringe-trimmed suedette vest jacket, and high-angle boots. Voila, you are ready to rock western street style. Try adding wide-brimmed hats to your look this season,” suggests Sally. Toor says that the style is not just playful, but also versatile. “The beauty of the trend is that it isn’t bound to a single demographic. Nothing says Western more than cowboy boots, and that’s the best place to start when trying to emulate the Western aesthetic,” she says.

Bhansali, on the other hand, insists on including fringes in your wardrobe. “The best way to incorporate it is in the form of fringes as they are big this year. You can accessorise your outfit with light and delicate feather earrings. Also, if you don’t wish to opt for knee-high cowboy boots, go for ankle-length boots instead,” concludes Bhansali.