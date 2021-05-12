Don't know what came over me: Billie Eilish on why she went platinum blonde

From the moment Billie Eilish set foot into the public domain, the Gen-Z singer became an instant hit, not just with her peers but with millennials and boomers too. The Bad Guy and Therefore I Am singer became a global sensation, and everything from her hair colour, her sense of style, her mannerisms and especially her music landed her not only in the hearts and minds of people, but also with seven Grammy Awards and the 2019 Time 100 NEXT list, where she was rated as one of the most influential artists in the world. And the green root and dark haired beauty gave her fans a shock when she switched up the hair colour she had been sporting for over two years and turned into a platinum blonde yesteryear bombshell overnight, and the 19-year-old American singer has finally opened up about what led to the change.

The Grammy-award winning singer recently appeared on The Ellen Show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, where she shared why she decided to go for an external transformation and that she was concerned that her hair wouldn't be able to take it. She shared, "I've been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me."

The 19-year old unveiled her new hair transformation to the world in March, after previously experimenting with neons, pastels, and even two-toned looks like her signature black and neon green.

While explaining what led to her latest hair revamp, she said, "I have been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me, I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like 'Ah! So sick, I want it!' "

"I thought of it as a dream, I didn't think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it off if I tried. But I did it!" the Grammy winner added.

Billie also explained that the makeover form her signature neon green to complete blonde was "very hard" and happened over about six weeks, starting on January 16.

In April, her brother Finneas, who had co-wrote and produced most of her tracks on her debut album, shared that a new hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to change ones persona and Billie did it because she is growing.

"Billie traded in her iconic green hair for blonde locks to demonstrate her evolution as a person and an artist," Finneas added.

The 'Lovely'star who had already snagged 7 Grammys, has become one of the iconic stars for this generation to inspire a lot many. Billie Eilish had also announced the release of her second full-length album, titled 'Happier Than Ever', releasing on July 30, this year.

(With agency inputs)