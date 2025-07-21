End Of Season Sale: Get up to 70% off on stylish T-shirts for men; Our top 8 picks

It’s time to refresh your wardrobe with staples that never go out of style. If you're heading out for brunch, dressing down for casual Fridays, or just lounging at home; nothing beats the comfort of a good T-shirt. And now, with Amazon’s End of Season Sale offering up to 70% off, you can snag your favourite brands at unbeatable prices. From classic polos to everyday essentials and modern fits, here are the best deals you simply can’t miss. End Of Season Sale: Get up to 70% off on stylish T-shirts for men; Top 8 picks(Pexels)

Top T-shirt picks for men at up to 70% off:

Crafted for the modern man who doesn't compromise on comfort or class, this Peter England polo tee offers a perfect blend of cotton-rich fabric and premium pique weave. The insignia logo adds a subtle touch of branding, while the half sleeves and breathable knit ensure you stay cool whether you’re out for brunch or lounging at home. A wardrobe essential for polished casualwear.

Pair it with: Slim-fit chinos and loafers for a clean semi-formal look.

With its timeless cut and soft cotton construction, this Allen Solly polo is your go-to for smart-casual days. The regular fit ensures a relaxed yet tailored appearance, while the ribbed collar and cuffs add a touch of sporty structure. Whether layered under a light jacket or worn solo, it transitions seamlessly from office casual to weekend outings.

Pair it with: Dark denims and white sneakers for an effortless everyday vibe.

This collar tee from Symbol redefines value with comfort. Made from a cotton-rich blend that’s both soft and durable, it delivers everyday versatility. Available in plus sizes and multipacks, it’s perfect for men who appreciate style without breaking the bank. The solid colours and minimalist design make it a layering staple too.

Pair it with: Joggers and a baseball cap for a sporty look.

Minimal, modern, and made with soft cotton, this Van Heusen T-shirt balances function and fashion. The solid hue gives you endless pairing options, while the regular fit and quality stitching elevate the everyday tee. Whether you’re running errands or heading to a casual meeting, this one works hard so you don’t have to.

Pair it with: A denim jacket and cargo trousers for transitional dressing.

Upgrade your smart-casual wardrobe with this snug-fit polo t-shirt from Peter England. Designed with precision, it features coloured tipping on the collar that adds just the right amount of flair. The premium pique weave delivers structure and breathability, while the cotton-rich fabric ensures comfort all day long. Tailored for a trim silhouette, this tee is perfect for men who want a closer, more defined fit.

Pair it with: Tailored shorts and slip-ons for a resort-ready look.

Inject a dose of personality into your outfit with this quirky and fun printed tee by Bewakoof. Crafted from 100% cotton, it’s light, breathable, and easy on the skin—perfect for those who live in t-shirts. The high-quality print adds a pop of humour or attitude, depending on your mood. Ideal for campus days, casual hangouts, or just expressing your vibe.

Pair it with: Ripped jeans and high-top sneakers for street-style appeal.

For the man who likes his classics with a modern edge, this Louis Philippe polo shirt is a go-to. Made with premium colour-fast cotton, it holds up beautifully even after multiple washes. The slim fit gives it a tailored edge, making it a versatile piece for both weekday meetings and weekend plans. A true fusion of finesse and function.

Pair it with: Khaki trousers and a leather belt for business-casual dressing.

Simple yet stylish, this slim-fit polo tee by Max is an underrated wardrobe hero. The soft cotton fabric keeps you comfortable even during long hours, while the trim fit and neat button-down collar offer a sleek, fuss-free silhouette. Affordable without compromising on style, it’s a great pick for those who want effortless dressing.

Pair it with: A bomber jacket and faded jeans for an elevated casual look.

From polished polos to graphic printed tees, this End of Season Sale is your chance to stock up on everyday essentials without burning a hole in your wallet. With discounts going up to 70%, there’s no better time to refresh your basics. Step up your T-shirt game now and enjoy a wardrobe that’s ready for every kind of day; casual, active, or classy.

End Of Season Sale: Get up to 70% off on stylish T-shirts for men; Top 8 picks: FAQs Are the discounts available on all sizes? Yes, most T-shirts in the sale are available in multiple sizes, including plus sizes.

Are these T-shirts suitable for work-from-home or travel? Yes, the selection includes breathable, comfy, and wrinkle-resistant T-shirts perfect for WFH and travel days.

Are combo packs included in the sale? Yes, especially with Amazon’s own brand, Symbol, combo packs are available at discounted rates.

Can I return or exchange discounted items? Absolutely. These products follow Amazon’s standard return/exchange policies.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.