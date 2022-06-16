Fight your frizzy hair with these five tips

Having smooth and silky hair in summer sounds like a distant dream. It’s that dreaded time of the year when the temperature rises, the weather becomes humid and there are no good hair days in sight.

Dry hair absorbs moisture when exposed to humidity, causing it to swell and the cuticles to split, which results in frizzy hair. Follow these simple tricks to avoid becoming frazzled by the frizz.

SILK PILLOWS AND SCRUNCHIES

Sleeping on silk or satin pillowcases can help prevent your hair from getting frizzy as it won’t disrupt the natural hair fibres. It will also help improve the shine. Use a silk or satin scrunchie for additional gentleness.

FOIL OUT THE FRIZZINESS

An Instagram hack shows people smoothing frizzy ends and making their hair look sleek by rubbing a piece of aluminium foil along the length of their hair. To try this, divide your hair in half. Slightly scrunch up the foil and wrap it over one section of your hair, pulling it down its entire length and repeat on either side. This hack is likely to give you immediate results with no fuss.

RINSE FOR FRIZZY HAIR

After shampooing, rinse your hair with a mixture made from apple cider vinegar and water to combat frizzy hair. Leave it in your hair for a few minutes, giving it time to soak up the rinse. Then condition your hair as usual. If you have coloured hair, you can rinse with cooled chamomile tea.

USE A MICROFIBRE TOWEL

Fight the frizz the moment you get out of the shower. Replace your regular cotton towels, which are too harsh on fragile damp strands and can lead to frizz and breakage, with microfibre towels. Gently squeeze out the moisture with a microfibre towel, which soaks up more water and stops frizz from forming.

BRUSHING TRICKS

Combing and brushing your hair when it is wet disrupts the cuticle, and roughly pulling at the hair causes further frizz. When working with wet hair, always use a wide-toothed comb and start combing from the tips rather than from the scalp.

PICK THE RIGHT SHAMPOO

Avoid shampoos that contain alcohol, as it dehydrates the hair. Instead, use gentle shampoos with ingredients such as lavender or rosemary. Do not shampoo your hair every day. If you wake up with bedhead, use a rinse or spritz instead.