From Ananya Panday to Vidya Balan, who wore what to The Night Manager screening

The Night Manager is slated to stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from February 17. Prior to that, a screening of the web series was held in PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The screening was a star-studded affair with celebrities from the tinsel town dropping by to attend the screening. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, The Night Manager is a thriller, based on the 1993 novel of the same title. It is also the remake of the British Television serial that started broadcasting in 2016. The screening of the Hindi remake of the web series saw attendance from the A-listers of Bollywood. Celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday and Mrunal Thakur dropped by to attend the screening.

The red carpet in front of the screening was star-studded and replete with fashion inspo. Sobhita Dhulipala, who is starring in the web series, looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning black sequined gown. The black slip gown featuring corset patterns and cut-out details at the sides of the waist came with backless details and a stunning flowy long train. Sobhita looked every bit gorgeous as she posed for the pictures.

Sobhita posed for the pictures. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya brought casual flavour to the red carpet with her casual ensemble. The actor opted for a white top tucked inside a pair of pastel blue denims, featuring wide legs, in a bright blue sling bag on her one shoulder, the actor aced comfortable fashion like a pro.

Ananya looked chic in casuals. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, looked like a diva in a green satin gown. The actor picked a bright green gown featuring a halter neckline, corset details, and mini pleat patterns below the waist, cascading to an ankle-length skirt. The gown also came with one thigh high slit. In a black sling bag with golden strap, Mrunal further accessorised her look for the day.

Mrunal's green gown stole our hearts. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan merged chic and sassy vibes with her long white dress. The actor, for the screening of the web series, picked up a long white dress featuring minimal black dotted patterns throughout the length. Featuring long sleeves, and a flowy asymmetrical skirt, a black leather belt at the waist held the look together perfectly. In ankle-high black boots, Vidya aced the look to perfection.

Vidya posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.