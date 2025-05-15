From day to date night: Top 8 irresistible Revlon lipsticks you’ll love wearing all day

Revlon lipsticks not just give you a rich colour payoff, they add a style statement to your lips. From rich mauves to flirty pinks, Revlon has a wide range of lipsticks that give your lips a rich, luscious feel. Apart from adding bold hues, these lipsticks infuse your lips with moisture. Top 8 Revlon lipsticks for a bold and classy look

From creamy mattes to high-impact satins and transfer-proof inks, these lip wonders are crafted to keep up with every smirk, sip, and smile. Be it a casual day at work or just a brunch with your friends, there’s a Revlon shade ready to seal the deal.

So, let your lips do the talking with colour that stays bold, here are our top 8 picks of Revlon lipsticks for you.

Give your pout a dreamy upgrade with Revlon’s Limitless Matte in Beauty Sleep. This rich, transfer-proof lipstick glides on like a liquid and gives you a feather-light matte finish. This lipstick is infused with primer oils that nourishes your lips while delivering intense, all-day colour. Be it a brunch or a romantic date, this mauve-pink shade is your go-to for comfort and confidence.

Specifications Volume: 5ml Shade: Beauty Sleep (mauve-pink) Longevity: Up to 24 hours Texture: Lightweight, liquid-to-matte Key Features: Transfer-proof, infused with primer oils, smooth glide Click Here to Buy

Lock in luscious colour for up to 16 hours with Revlon Colorstay Overtime in Eternally Tan. This dual-ended lip colour features a richly pigmented base coat and a moisturizing glossy topcoat to keep lips looking fresh, vibrant, and hydrated all day. The tan-nude hue flatters all skin tones and won’t fade or smudge. This kiss-proof, coffee-proof, lipstick stays from dawn to dusk.

Specifications Finish: Glossy overcoat with matte base Volume: Dual-ended Shade: Eternally Tan (warm tan nude) Longevity: Up to 16 hours Key Features: Kiss-proof, smudge-resistant, moisturizing topcoat Finish: Matte Click Here to Buy

Seal every moment with the luscious sheen of Seal The Deal. This Colorstay Satin Ink glides on with bold, saturated colour and a soft satin finish. Packed with vitamin E and black currant seed oil, this lipstick keeps your lips hydrated while delivering up to 16 hours of comfortable wear. The deep, romantic red shade is perfect for date nights, power meetings, or brunch sessions.

Specifications Finish: Satin Volume: 5ml Shade: Seal The Deal (deep red) Longevity: Up to 16 hours Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, black currant seed oil Key Features: Moisturizing, long-wearing, bold pigment Click Here to Buy

Matte meets featherlight in Lifted, a soft rose shade that brings a natural flush to your lips. The Colorstay Matte Lite Crayon offers a buttery-smooth application with a breathable, lightweight feel. Its built-in sharpener ensures precision, while the smudge-resistant formula keeps your look on point all day.

Specifications Finish: Matte Form: Crayon Shade: Lifted (soft rose) Key Features: Built-in sharpener, smudge-proof, breathable formula Longevity: Long-lasting wear Click Here to Buy

Turn heads with Kiss & Tell, a luscious matte lipstick in a flirty berry-red hue. This Super Lustrous formula is enriched with moisturizing ingredients for a soft matte finish that feels too good. Glide it on for a bold colour payoff, long-lasting wear, and a plush, velvety feel.

Specifications Finish: Matte Weight: 4.2g Shade: Kiss & Tell (berry red) Texture: Creamy, moisturizing matte Key Features: Bold colour, velvet feel, non-drying Click Here to Buy

Add a pop of peachy sunshine to your smile with Revlon Peachy Vibes. This Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick blends high-impact pigment with a smooth, non-drying texture that give your lips a velvety colour. Perfect for everyday wear or a fresh springtime look, it’s the swipe-and-go staple for any makeup lover.

Specifications Finish: Matte Weight: 4.2g Shade: Peachy Vibes (warm peach) Key Features: Smooth glide, rich pigment, everyday wearable Click Here to Buy

Lighten up your makeup routine with Tread Lightly, a soft nude-beige lip crayon that’s effortlessly chic. Revlon’s Matte Lite formula offers bold colour with a weightless, breathable feel, perfect for daily wear. Its smudge-proof formula stays put through it all, while the built-in sharpener keeps every application precise.

Specifications Finish: Matte Form: Crayon Shade: Tread Lightly (nude beige) Key Features: Built-in sharpener, smudge-resistant, lightweight formula Click Here to Buy

Unleash your bold side with Wild Thoughts, a deep plum shade from Revlon’s Luscious Matte collection. Rich, velvety, and intensely pigmented, this lipstick is a showstopper for any occasion. The formula glides on smoothly and stays comfortable all day without drying your lips. Be it a night out or a day at work, this lipstick turns up the drama with just one swipe.

Specifications Finish: Matte Weight: 4.2g Shade: Wild Thoughts (deep plum) Key Features: Intense pigment, soft texture, long-lasting comfort Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Revlon lipsticks What types of lipsticks does Revlon offer? Revlon offers a wide variety of lipsticks, including: Super Lustrous Lipstick (cream, matte, pearl, and shine finishes) ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick Revlon Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor Revlon Kiss™ Lip Balm & Stain Balms

Are Revlon lipsticks long-lasting? Yes, many Revlon lipsticks are designed to be long-wearing. For all-day color, try the ColorStay Satin Ink or ColorStay Suede lines, which offer up to 16 hours of wear.

Are Revlon lipsticks cruelty-free? Revlon states that it does not conduct animal testing and is committed to advancing alternative testing methods. However, Revlon products are sold in some countries where animal testing is required by law.

Are Revlon lipsticks safe for sensitive skin? Revlon lipsticks are dermatologist-tested, and many are formulated with moisturizing ingredients. However, if you have sensitive skin or allergies, it’s best to review the ingredient list or consult your dermatologist.

Do Revlon lipsticks contain lead or harmful ingredients? Revlon lipsticks comply with FDA regulations and do not contain harmful levels of lead or other unsafe ingredients. All formulations undergo safety testing before release.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.