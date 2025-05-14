Ladies, if you’ve been carrying around the same tired tote since forever, it’s time for a fashion intervention. Get ready to upgrade your arm candy because your favorite bag brands are now up to 70% off! So if you're into structured classics or quirky statement pieces, this sale has your name (and style) written all over it. Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay and save on stylish bags!(Pexels)

From elegant slings to spacious shoppers, these trendy bags will be your new BFFs, carrying your world while making you look fab. Scroll through, shop smart, and let your bag do the talking!

Top bag brands offering up to 70% off!

Zouk – Desi cool meets eco chic

Zouk bags are like your favourite masala chai; modern, bold, and full of desi goodness. Proudly PETA-approved and 100% vegan, these bags blend Indian prints with urban silhouettes. Whether you're running errands or ruling your workday, Zouk’s structured totes and chic slings add a cultural touch to your modern-day wardrobe. Plus, they're roomy enough to carry both your essentials and your sass.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Caprese – The Italian daydream you can carry

Caprese is your passport to effortless European glam. Think Santorini vibes with a side of practicality! With stunning shapes, pastel palettes, and a dreamy vibe, Caprese bags are made for brunches, boardrooms, and beachside escapes. They’re classy without trying too hard, just like you on a good hair day. Add a little dolce vita to your everyday look!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lavie – Chic, functional, and ready for anything

Lavie is for the girl who’s got 99 things in her bag but messy style ain’t one. From peppy prints to solid classics, Lavie has something for every mood and every mission, be it boss lady meetings or café catch-ups. These bags are a happy mix of trendy design and just-the-right-size functionality, so your style (and lip balm) is always within reach.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Baggit – Cruelty-free, style-full

Looking for a guilt-free glam upgrade? Baggit bags are 100% vegan, supremely stylish, and ready for all your fashion adventures. Whether it’s a crossbody for coffee dates or a slouchy hobo for mall marathons, Baggit blends fashion with function effortlessly.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Miraggio – Luxe vibes, affordable price tags

Miraggio is the ultimate glam girl’s dream. Every bag screams “main character energy”, with bold textures, shiny chains, and runway-ready vibe. If you love turning heads and collecting compliments, this is your bag soulmate. Perfect for parties, office OOTDs, and date nights where you want your outfit to pop, Miraggio serves elegance with a hint of drama.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lino Perros – Luxe looks, less spent

Lino Perros delivers high-end vibes without blowing your budget. These bags are sleek, sophisticated, and practically made for those #OOTD shots. With buttery finishes, metallic accents, and timeless appeal, they’re the perfect pick for the fashionista who loves luxury but also loves a deal. Ready to look rich without spending a fortune?

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Why settle for one when you can get more for less? With up to 70% off on top brands like Zouk, Caprese, Lavie, Baggit, Miraggio, and Lino Perros, this is the perfect excuse to refresh your bag wardrobe. Whether you want to level up your 9-to-5 or glam up your weekend looks, your dream bag is just a click away. Go ahead, treat yourself, you’ve earned it!

Similar stories for you:

Anarkali suits starting from ₹499: Spin into style with these stylish picks

8 best cotton suits under 1200 that will make you go WOW!

8 best baby luggage bags to add a cute touch while you travel with your little one

Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay, sashay, save on stylish bags! FAQs Are these bags suitable for daily use? Absolutely! From work totes to casual slings, these bags are both stylish and sturdy for everyday wear.

Which bag is best for both office and casual use? Caprese and Lavie offer versatile designs that easily transition from work mode to weekend chic.

Is the 70% discount applicable on all products? Discounts may vary by style and brand, but many top picks are up to 70% off during the sale.

Do these brands offer vegan or cruelty-free bags? Yes! Zouk and Baggit offer PETA-approved, cruelty-free options that don’t compromise on style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.