Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay and save on stylish bags!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 14, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Snag up to 70% off on trendy bags from Zouk, Caprese, Lavie, Baggit, Miraggio & Lino Perros, your dream bag is just a scroll away. Stylish steals await!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ZOUK Flomotif Floral Printed Jute Handcrafted Vegan Leather Black Womens Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag | Double Handle Detachable Strap View Details checkDetails

₹1,459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOUK Mughal Art Multicolor Motif Printed Jute Handcrafted Vegan Leather Multicolor Womens Shoulder Luna Handbags | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOUK Bidri Kaiser Floral Printed Womens Jute Handcrafted Vegan Leather Blue Everyday Tote View Details checkDetails

₹938

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOUK Tote Bags Handmade Bags For Daily Use - Vegan Leather Handbags With Double Handle - Printed Totes For Women - Wavbeach Print View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOUK Harmony Sling Bag | Crossbody Bags for Women | Womens Handbags | Stylish | Vegan Leather Evening Bag | Travel & Office Use | Purse and Wallet | FloMotif Print View Details checkDetails

₹910

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOUK Multicolor Mandala Printed Vegan Leather Statement Sling Bag With Handle For Womens Girls View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caprese womens CICELY S Large MAROON Satchel View Details checkDetails

₹1,139.8

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caprese womens NATLIE T Large PLUM Tote Bag View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caprese Womens Satchel Handbag (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caprese Peace Tote Bag for Women (Medium, Puree) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caprese Peace Tote Bag for Women (Medium, Yarrow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Caprese Shally Womens Satchel (Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹1,059

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Nova Tote Bag (Green, Olive) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Betula Medium Tote Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Mono Madhia Tote Handbag | Ladies Purse Handbags View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Ficus Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Beth Flap Sling Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Omnia Small Satchel Womens Handbag, Tan View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baggit Women Rose Camera Handbag Medium Size | Ladies Stylish Casual Purse Bag View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baggit Women Brown Sling Bag Xs Size | Ladies Stylish Casual Cross Body Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,036

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baggit Women Bowling Handbag (RED) View Details checkDetails

₹1,159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baggit Womens Nebula Nebula Brown Small Handbag | Ladies Stylish Casual Purse Bag | Faux Leather | 6-Month Warranty | Cruelty-Free Material | Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹1,476

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baggit Women Black Sling Bag Small Size | Ladies Stylish Casual Cross Body Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,476

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baggit Women Blue Small Size Sling Bag | Ladies Stylish Casual Cross Body Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,076

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Aria Shoulder Bag For Woman Stylish | Small Womens Handbag | For Traveling, Party & Everyday Use | Gift For Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Halo Micro Bag With Adjustable & Detachable Crossbody Sling Strap For Women (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Womens Cherie Embossed Shoulder Bag (Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Irene Soft Gathered Womens Shoulder Handbag | Small Hand Bags For Women | Stylish Shoulder Purse For Ladies (Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Jenn Shoulder Bag For Women (Multi) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Naomi Solid Quilted Crossbody Green Bag With Convertable Sling Strap For Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lino Perros Black Sling View Details checkDetails

₹1,240

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lino Perros womens black handbag View Details checkDetails

₹965

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lino Perros Black Floral Embossed Shoulder Bag View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lino Perros Womens Black Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,358

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lino Perros Womens Multi Shoulder Bag View Details checkDetails

₹1,319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lino Perros Blue Coloured Croco Shoulder Bag View Details checkDetails

₹1,223

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ladies, if you’ve been carrying around the same tired tote since forever, it’s time for a fashion intervention. Get ready to upgrade your arm candy because your favorite bag brands are now up to 70% off! So if you're into structured classics or quirky statement pieces, this sale has your name (and style) written all over it.

Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay and save on stylish bags!(Pexels)
Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay and save on stylish bags!(Pexels)

From elegant slings to spacious shoppers, these trendy bags will be your new BFFs, carrying your world while making you look fab. Scroll through, shop smart, and let your bag do the talking!

 

Top bag brands offering up to 70% off!

 

Zouk – Desi cool meets eco chic

Zouk bags are like your favourite masala chai; modern, bold, and full of desi goodness. Proudly PETA-approved and 100% vegan, these bags blend Indian prints with urban silhouettes. Whether you're running errands or ruling your workday, Zouk’s structured totes and chic slings add a cultural touch to your modern-day wardrobe. Plus, they're roomy enough to carry both your essentials and your sass.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Caprese – The Italian daydream you can carry

Caprese is your passport to effortless European glam. Think Santorini vibes with a side of practicality! With stunning shapes, pastel palettes, and a dreamy vibe, Caprese bags are made for brunches, boardrooms, and beachside escapes. They’re classy without trying too hard, just like you on a good hair day. Add a little dolce vita to your everyday look!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Lavie – Chic, functional, and ready for anything

Lavie is for the girl who’s got 99 things in her bag but messy style ain’t one. From peppy prints to solid classics, Lavie has something for every mood and every mission, be it boss lady meetings or café catch-ups. These bags are a happy mix of trendy design and just-the-right-size functionality, so your style (and lip balm) is always within reach.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Baggit – Cruelty-free, style-full

Looking for a guilt-free glam upgrade? Baggit bags are 100% vegan, supremely stylish, and ready for all your fashion adventures. Whether it’s a crossbody for coffee dates or a slouchy hobo for mall marathons, Baggit blends fashion with function effortlessly. 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Miraggio – Luxe vibes, affordable price tags

Miraggio is the ultimate glam girl’s dream. Every bag screams “main character energy”, with bold textures, shiny chains, and runway-ready vibe. If you love turning heads and collecting compliments, this is your bag soulmate. Perfect for parties, office OOTDs, and date nights where you want your outfit to pop, Miraggio serves elegance with a hint of drama.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Lino Perros – Luxe looks, less spent

Lino Perros delivers high-end vibes without blowing your budget. These bags are sleek, sophisticated, and practically made for those #OOTD shots. With buttery finishes, metallic accents, and timeless appeal, they’re the perfect pick for the fashionista who loves luxury but also loves a deal. Ready to look rich without spending a fortune?

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Why settle for one when you can get more for less? With up to 70% off on top brands like Zouk, Caprese, Lavie, Baggit, Miraggio, and Lino Perros, this is the perfect excuse to refresh your bag wardrobe. Whether you want to level up your 9-to-5 or glam up your weekend looks, your dream bag is just a click away. Go ahead, treat yourself, you’ve earned it!

 

Similar stories for you:

Anarkali suits starting from 499: Spin into style with these stylish picks

8 best cotton suits under 1200 that will make you go WOW!

8 best baby luggage bags to add a cute touch while you travel with your little one

 

Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay, sashay, save on stylish bags! FAQs

  • Are these bags suitable for daily use?

    Absolutely! From work totes to casual slings, these bags are both stylish and sturdy for everyday wear.

  • Which bag is best for both office and casual use?

    Caprese and Lavie offer versatile designs that easily transition from work mode to weekend chic.

  • Is the 70% discount applicable on all products?

    Discounts may vary by style and brand, but many top picks are up to 70% off during the sale.

  • Do these brands offer vegan or cruelty-free bags?

    Yes! Zouk and Baggit offer PETA-approved, cruelty-free options that don’t compromise on style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Get up to 70% off on trendy bags from top brands; Slay and save on stylish bags!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On