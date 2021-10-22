Get your glow on this festive season

Cut-crease eyeshadow, a super sculpted contour, and bold red lipstick — makeup has always been a means for self-expression. And as everyone aims to look their best this festive season, knowing one’s makeup basics and trends is essential.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To achieve a glam, festive-ready look, the fine layer of base plays a vital role. So, your primary focus should be on your skincare. “If your skin feels good from inside as well as outside, the right base will blend perfectly on it. Keep your skin hydrated, use a good moisturiser, and always choose the right foundation according to your skin texture, and colour,” says Kanchan Mehra, make-up artist.

Next, let your eyes stand out and do the talking. “To ace any festive glam, add a tiny bit of glitter to any eye makeup and you are set for the festivities,” asserts Sanam Shirazi, makeup artist.

Echoing similar thoughts, Parul Budhiraja Arora of Maketress by Parul, advises “When it comes to eyes, opt for light brown palettes or pinks. A little glitter would ensure one has that twinkling effect in the eyes. Smudged eyeliner would really give definition to the eyes and two-three layers of mascara will enhance your eyes. If you are into lashes, go for the scattered hair ones.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Genelia Deshmukh goes all out in a sleek bun and a statement choker piece with kohl-rimmed eyes

Smooth, radiant and airbrushed skin is in and although soft glam makeup does not always have to focus on neutral colours, the blending and integration of the shades are what create the ‘soft’ effect. Guiding the way to achieve the look, Shirazi says, “Cream blushes are having their moment. They are perfect to add a natural radiant flush. Unlike powder products, cream products don’t stick to dry patches or highlight texture. They can be applied with your fingers, a beauty sponge or a stippling brush.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arora also suggests going for nude lips with a little gloss for a party look: “Lip glosses are really in and it would give you a very dewy look.”

Shine as bright as the celebrations around you, with some highlighter on the high points of your cheeks and the bridge of your nose.