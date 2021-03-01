Golden Globes 2021: Jared Leto with tousled hair, '70s moustache is breathtaking

Even with the Golden Globes taking place virtually this year, celebrities are treating their fans with stunning pictures of them dressed to the nines. But actor Jared Leto's hair might be the early style MVP of the 2021 Golden Globes. The actor showed off his signature, ombre, chest-length strands and debuted a '70s-inspired mustache in an Instagram selfie with the caption, "Just because we're doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn't mean I couldn't get all dressed up for the camera. Don't miss the show TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. @goldenglobes." In the snap, Leto looks handsome in a navy cable knit turtleneck, posing with his arms crossed and flashing his best 'blue steel' face for the camera.





Leto is up against Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Bill Murray (On the Rocks), and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) for best-supporting actor in a motion picture.

"It's a classic thriller with a surprise ending that's filled with suspense and mystery. I think people will have a lot of fun watching Little Things. It takes you on a ride," Leto told People magazine of the film, in which he plays a suspected serial killer, in December.

"Working with two Oscar winners was a dream. Denzel Washington is my Brando. He's an absolute legend and a force of nature. Rami is remarkable. One of my favorite actors around and both were an absolute pleasure," he added.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.

'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series.