Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Greater volume of content in digital space is an encouraging sign: Masoom Minawala
fashion

Greater volume of content in digital space is an encouraging sign: Masoom Minawala

The social media influencer and content creator believes that the content creation industry is estimated to touch ₹2200 crore by 2025 in India
Masoom Minawala was one of the first influencers to walk the red carpet at the Festival De Cannes
Published on Feb 15, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

Content creation, as an industry, has picked pace in the past few years. It received a greater boost during the last two years of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. And social media influencer and content creator Masoom Minawala looks at its “good progress” rather than competition.

She elaborates, “I think it’s fantastic! More the volume of content, the better it is. We’re evolving from the mistakes. It’s an encouraging sign as it indicates the growth of the industry, which leads to my personal growth too. Now that the volume is picking up, we need to see how we can utilise the position that we are in.”

Minawala, who was one of the first influencers to walk the red carpet at the Festival De Cannes, goes on to add that she doesn’t feel the pressure to stand out from the crowd. “I started at a time [2010] when hardly anyone was doing this. I used to crave for peers who would understand the industry, because wherever I went, people would ask me to explain what I do as it didn’t make sense to them,” she says.

RELATED STORIES

According to the 28-year-old, the only flip side to content creation is the dearth of regulations and guidelines. But she’s glad that it has turned into a billion dollar industry today: “It’s estimated to touch 2200 crore by 2025 just in India. It’s been interesting because there’s something new to learn every day. There has been no opportunity to get bored. The only challenge remains in keeping up with the trends.”

Talking about how “protective” she’s about the industry, Minawala says, “I started this as a hobby and I didn’t think that taking photos could become a career. When I started out, I was criticised for my voice and the background I came from. I’ve grown with the industry.”

Top Mobile Deals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP