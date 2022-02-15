Greater volume of content in digital space is an encouraging sign: Masoom Minawala

Content creation, as an industry, has picked pace in the past few years. It received a greater boost during the last two years of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. And social media influencer and content creator Masoom Minawala looks at its “good progress” rather than competition.

She elaborates, “I think it’s fantastic! More the volume of content, the better it is. We’re evolving from the mistakes. It’s an encouraging sign as it indicates the growth of the industry, which leads to my personal growth too. Now that the volume is picking up, we need to see how we can utilise the position that we are in.”

Minawala, who was one of the first influencers to walk the red carpet at the Festival De Cannes, goes on to add that she doesn’t feel the pressure to stand out from the crowd. “I started at a time [2010] when hardly anyone was doing this. I used to crave for peers who would understand the industry, because wherever I went, people would ask me to explain what I do as it didn’t make sense to them,” she says.

According to the 28-year-old, the only flip side to content creation is the dearth of regulations and guidelines. But she’s glad that it has turned into a billion dollar industry today: “It’s estimated to touch ₹2200 crore by 2025 just in India. It’s been interesting because there’s something new to learn every day. There has been no opportunity to get bored. The only challenge remains in keeping up with the trends.”

Talking about how “protective” she’s about the industry, Minawala says, “I started this as a hobby and I didn’t think that taking photos could become a career. When I started out, I was criticised for my voice and the background I came from. I’ve grown with the industry.”