Here's how Kanye West helped Kim Kardashian relaunch her KKW beauty brand

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and rapper ex-husband Kanye West may have parted ways as a couple but the duo are coming together to relaunch Kim's 'KKW' beauty brand, which she is unveiling in August this year.

After officially ending her marriage with Kanye West, Kim is looking forward to revamping her cosmetics business with a little help from her ex.

The beauty mogul announced on July 6 that she will overhaul her KKW Beauty brand after shutting down the site, on August 1. She tweeted that she will be introducing "a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look." The statement read, "To our loyal customers, it all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years. On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

A source close to Kim told E! News about the reason behind the relaunch, saying, "She was ready for something different and wants to come back totally fresh and new."

Her announcement created a buzz on the internet and fans started speculating that the reality TV star would drop the rapper's last initial from KKW Beauty.

The source explained that her "full rebrand" has "been in the works" for some time. The redesign "is separate from her name and not related to that."

Reportedly, the Kim sought some advice from her estranged husband.

"Kanye actually helped her and gave feedback with the design. She is very excited and can't wait to unveil this new brand to the world. The timing is right and she's looking forward to it," the source revealed.

Another source confirmed this to Page Six and shared, "Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name. Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West. It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name."

On a related note, Kanye also has some experience in that area, as he is the mastermind behind his own Yeezy fashion label, which most recently collaborated with Gap on a jacket made of recycled nylon.

Kim has also supported Kanye's fashion endeavours, even after the spouses of seven years decided to split in February. As per E! News, two months later after the two parted their ways, she sported a pair of Kanye's Yeezy sliders during the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter celebrations in Palm Springs, California.

