High-top sneakers: The perfect blend of style and comfort for men and women; Top picks for each

High-top sneakers are the ultimate fashion-meets-function choice, blending comfort with undeniable style. From Converse's timeless charm to the trend-driven designs of Bacca Bucci and The Souled Store, there's a perfect pair for every occasion. When styled right, they’re ideal for casual street style, weekend getaways, and even semi-dressed-up looks. From casual outings to statement streetwear, high-top sneakers add flair to any outfit. Check out these top picks!

For men, classic canvas options, sleek leather designs, and bold colours make a statement, while for women, platform soles, quirky prints, and retro styles add a playful edge. Think effortlessly cool with jeans, oversized hoodies, or even midi dresses for a contrasting look.

We've rounded up the best high-top sneakers for men and women, along with a few extra picks that deserve a mention. Let’s lace up!

Top picks for high-top sneakers for men

The U.S. Polo Assn. Arrick 2.0 high-top sneakers bring a sleek, tan-brown finish that pairs effortlessly with everyday outfits. Designed with a PU upper, cushioned footbed, and a textured rubber sole, they promise all-day comfort. The lace-up detail ensures a secure fit, while the solid pattern adds a timeless touch. A stylish pick for casual outings, these are made for those who like their sneakers sharp yet comfy.

What can you pair this with?

Team these high-top sneakers for men with slim-fit jeans and a polo shirt for a refined casual look. Or throw on joggers and a bomber jacket for an effortless streetwear vibe.

The Bacca Bucci high-top sneakers bring a crisp white finish with subtle striped detailing, making them a sleek addition to any wardrobe. The PU upper gives a polished look, while the cushioned footbed and textured rubber sole ensure all-day comfort. Lace-up fastening keeps the fit snug, and the high-top design adds a bold edge. Perfect for everyday wear, these sneakers balance style and practicality effortlessly.

What can you pair this with?

Pair these best high-top sneakers for men with ripped jeans and a graphic tee for a cool street-style vibe. Or go for chinos and a casual blazer to keep it fresh yet sophisticated.

Can’t decide between black and white? Now you don’t have to! The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star CX EXP2 high-top sneakers bring a classic tuxedo-inspired look with modern comfort. A durable canvas upper, updated speed-web lacing, and a CX foam midsole make them stylish and ultra-cushioned. The heel loop and elastic band ensure easy on-off wear, making these Converse high-top sneakers perfect for everyday cool.

What can you pair this with?

Style these with black skinny jeans and a white oversized tee for a sharp monochrome vibe. Or throw on cargo trousers and a hoodie for effortless street-style appeal.

A sneaker with legacy, the Nike Jordan 6 Retro high-top sneakers bring championship-level style to your everyday look. With a textured synthetic leather upper, padded insole, and PU sole, they offer a mix of durability and comfort. The signature lace locks and dynamic design lines give them that unmistakable Jordan flair. Whether you're on the court or the streets, these kicks bring effortless cool with every step.

What can you pair this with?

Rock these best high-top sneakers for men with joggers and a varsity jacket for a sporty edge. Or go bold with distressed denim and an oversized tee for a street-style statement.

More picks for you

Top picks for high-top sneakers for women

The PUMA Harper high-top sneakers bring a fresh twist with their woven-textile design in a striking blue shade. Lightweight yet durable, they feature a cushioned footbed and a textured rubber sole for all-day ease. The lace-up fastening ensures a snug fit, while the high-top silhouette adds an effortlessly sporty touch. Perfect for casual outings or active days, these sneakers blend comfort with standout style.

What can you pair this with?

Style these best high-top sneakers for women with black leggings and an oversized sweatshirt for a relaxed, sporty vibe. Or team them with denim shorts and a crop top for an easy, off-duty look.

Sleek, versatile, and always in style—these Metro high-top sneakers are the perfect everyday essential. The crisp white synthetic upper gives them a clean finish, while the cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort. A textured rubber sole provides grip, and the lace-up design keeps the fit secure. Whether you're running errands or meeting friends, these sneakers add a sporty-chic touch to any outfit.

What can you pair this with?

Pair these best high-top sneakers for women with skinny jeans and a classic white tee for a fresh, minimal look. Or style them with a floral midi dress to add a cool, streetwear twist.

Make a bold statement with these Bacca Bucci high-top sneakers, featuring a striking blue and white colour-blocked design. The PU upper adds a sleek finish, while the cushioned footbed and rubber sole ensure comfort and grip. Lace-up fastening provides a secure fit, and the high-top silhouette gives a sporty edge. Perfect for casual days or adding a pop of colour to your outfit.

What can you pair this with?

Pair these best high-top sneakers for women with ripped jeans and a cropped hoodie for a trendy street-style look. Or wear them with a skater dress for a playful mix of sporty and chic.

Classic meets bold with these Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Lugged high-top sneakers. Inspired by ‘90s chunky soles, they bring extra height with a rugged rubber outsole while keeping the iconic canvas upper and signature star ankle patch. The OrthoLite insole cushions every step, making them perfect for all-day wear. A modern take on a timeless favourite, these sneakers add attitude to any outfit.

What can you pair this with?

Style these Converse high-top sneakers with wide-leg jeans and a fitted crop top for an effortlessly cool streetwear vibe. Or wear them with a floral midi dress to contrast the chunky sole with a feminine touch.

More picks for you

Best high top sneakers: FAQs 1. Are high-top sneakers comfortable for all-day wear? Yes! Most high-top sneakers come with cushioned insoles and supportive soles, making them great for all-day wear. Look for designs with padded collars and breathable materials for extra comfort.

2. How do I style high-top sneakers? High-top sneakers pair well with jeans, joggers, skirts, and even dresses. For a sporty look, go for leggings and a hoodie; for a street-style vibe, try them with cargo pants and a cropped tee.

3. Can high-top sneakers be worn for workouts? While some high-top sneakers offer ankle support, they’re best suited for casual wear. For intense workouts, opt for proper athletic trainers designed for performance.

4. How do I clean high-top sneakers? Use a damp cloth with mild soap for most materials like PU, canvas, or leather. Avoid machine washing to keep them in top shape.

