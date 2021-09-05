How to convert your boring basement into a lively workspace

This pandemic has turned our homes into a workspace for an indefinite time, and the struggle to find a peaceful corner is known to all by now. But did you think of turning your basement into a fun workspace? Yes! Experts tell us basements aren’t just for storage but for work as well.

What should be the colour palette?

Now that we are turning around your basement into your workspace, keep the earthy tones alive. “You should keep tones of browns, greens, whites to make sure you get the complete feels of an outdoor basement. Give your walls and floor the colour of earth that would give you a closer feel to nature,” shares Siddharth Saluja, an architect.

“Get some light and soft colours on the flooring. It will add the right amount of softness and warmth to your basement. Also, you can have your walls painted with hues like sage or aqua,” suggests Angie Kripalani, interior architect.

Stress-free surroundings

Saluja suggests, “Keep adding small colourful elements around you to make sure you keep your mind at rest. Vibrant elements keep the stress away. Also, keeping a little space free to move around, will let you walk around a little and you will not be just sitting in your chair the whole day.”

Welcome some sunlight and air, naturally!

“You can add a skylight if you have enough space. Since most of us have daytime working hours, this will ensure your space has enough sunlight.” shares, Saluja.

“To avoid the claustrophobia, make sure the ceiling is higher and has good lighting. Preferably, you can get banner windows made for natural lights to enter the area,” shares Kripalani.

Thoughtful furnishings

“Get a nice desk, a tall lamp or table lamp, a couch (if seating permits) and you can make your space more accommodating and accessible. You can have your meetings right there and don’t have to go out. For interiors, try to have glass partitions so that it looks bigger and easy-breezy. Curtains, dark finishes, are a big no-no,” suggests Kripalani. “Welcome home some indoor plants like the snake plant, peace lily, lucky bamboo etc. However, if you feel you cannot take care of plants, you can always bring home artificial plants but make sure it is of supreme quality,” shares Saluja.