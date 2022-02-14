I am a fearless entrepreneur

The ace designer says his lack of formal education in fashion helped him take bold career decisions

Surrounded by several other designer labels and eateries, the eight-year-old Manish Malhotra store, spanning around 15,000 square feet, stands at the centre. With subtle-coloured walls and classic interiors, it has a range of bridalwear clothes for both men and women. After waiting for the designer for sometime, Malhotra entered the sitting area, and welcomed us with a warm smile. Wearing a green puffer jacket over black T-shirt and bottoms, he looked fresh, and fashionable. On his way to the menswear section, he greeted his clients and confessed his love for the city. Over the next two hours, he talked to us about his childhood, his three-decade journey from being Bollywood’s go-to costume designer to a well-known bridal couturier, challenges of the past and present, and his business expansion plans. Excerpts:

How were you as a kid?

At the age of five or six only, I was crazy about movies, clothes, and songs. My mom came from the North so when we moved to Mumbai, she was a little conscious and wanted me to learn English. She had a tutor for me at the age of six. One day the tutor came and told my mother, “Mrs. Malhotra, your son is only commenting on my dresses and not studying.” I feel you’re born with certain inclinations. In my case, I was inclined towards clothes, music, and movies. Even in school, I was a very sorted boy; never troubled my parents, had no issues with anyone because I lived daydreaming about cinema. I was so interested in films that I wasn’t interested in anything else. That relationship with movies and cinema has lasted till now.

How were you in studies?

I wasn’t a good student at all. In sixth grade, I took up painting classes and started enjoying it. That’s when I got better with my diagrams. I used to draw my diagrams really well and with time they got better than my studies.

Do you think you were an introvert?

My mother says I was quite an extrovert. I would talk to everyone and notice everything. “This person’s worn this, this person’s doing this.” In fact, my mother would hide from me saying, “Aj zaroor comment karega mere outfit pe.” (He will definitely comment on my outfit today).

How do you remember your college days?

In college, I had to take Arts because I got average score in my tenth standard. Although, I was waiting to get into college because I knew that then I wouldn’t have to wear a uniform. I used to take a shaving brush and keep brushing my face so that I get a bit of a stubble in order to look a little grown up; I had a very baby face in college.

Which subject did you take in Arts?

Economics (Looks embarrassed). Guts! Guts! Guts! However, I did modelling too during my college days. In fact, I went to Singapore and Bangkok at the age of 19 with my modelling money. That was the first time I travelled abroad with my own hard-earned money.

When did you start working?

After coming back from Singapore and Bangkok, I joined a boutique. Boutiques were the new culture back then. Even there I used to sketch all the time; I would set and reset the mannequin. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) had just opened in Delhi. I had applied for it but it was too late for my application so I thought why waste time, and I started working in the boutique. I was always focused and was never that person who would hang with his friends till morning hours. In fact, I was always inclined towards work and towards making my life.

So, when did Bollywood happen?

When I was working in the boutique, some people from a magazine were writing an article on all the young designers to-be. They featured me and called me the budding designer of India. I had just styled a shoot, and in 1989, I had also received an opportunity to do a song for actor Juhi Chawla in a film called Swarg, because David Dhawan is related to me; he’s married to my cousin sister. I had done around 40 outfits for an exhibition too in Hong Kong via a relative of mine. That’s how I came into movies in 1990. This year, it’ll be 32 years of me being part of the film industry.

What do you think was the turning point in your career?

Rangeela (1995), it brought the new wave of dressing with it which was sexy yet believable. That film changed careers of many, Urmila’s (actor Urmila Matondkar), mine. Then came Raja Hindustani (1996), and the whole Kareena Kapoor phase. What happened with me was, I followed up Rangeela with various other hit films, and it became -- He’s the man for costume designing.

Why your own line then?

It was a step up. The design of the chiffon kurta from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) got so popular, but I couldn’t cash anything on it. People wanted to buy my clothes but where would they? I had no store. So, that need gave birth to my label.

Why bridal wear?

It was a personal choice. Initially, I tried everything, from a dress to a swimsuit, but later I realized that if I want to become a brand I must have a certain niche. In 1998, Yash and Avanti Birla offered me a store. I thought why not, let’s do this. Because I haven’t studied fashion or business, I have always been a fearless entrepreneur. Everybody was like he’s a stylist, he’s a costume person, how can he be a couturier, how can he do wedding clothes, but I went ahead with it anyway. In 2005, I launched my own label and eventually ventured into Indian clothes and bridal because I enjoyed it.

Reliance recently acquired 40% stake in your brand. Why the partnership at this stage of your business?

With Reliance, we hope to go more corporate and systematic. It’s basically corporatization of Indian fashion that’s going to happen now. I’m not business educated, so this will help us with the technology and sustainability. Also, I know the them really well. I know how dynamic and fantastic they are.

What are some of the challenges today?

Loyalty is less today compared to the loyalty that there was earlier. The people are restless. They’re moving fast and are spoilt for choice. The space has become quite competitive now. It’s overcrowded. Although, the positive side of it is that it pushes you to be on your toes and to consistently innovate.

Which is the social cause that you’re close to?

Women empowerment! I have an NGO, Mijwan, that primarily works towards giving employment to women. When we started we had 40 women, today we have more than 350 women with us. This platform has given these women a lot of happiness. It really feels good.

What are you working on currently?

I’m working on this movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (to be released in 2023), for Karan; there’s Alia, Shabana, Jaya Bachchan ji in the film. Our summer collection work is going on. Also, I’m looking forward to shoot my fashion film.