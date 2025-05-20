India’s trending fashion mood: Styling tips from commutercore to cottagecore

India's fashion scene is changing in a pretty interesting way — shifting from the sleek, practical vibe of commutercore to the more relaxed, romantic feel of cottagecore. From focusing on comfy, stylish clothes, fashion brands are now reporting how people’s tastes are moving away from city hustle towards more nature-inspired, nostalgic looks. India’s fashion shift from commutercore to cottagecore: Style tips from the sartorial therapy that is winning over millennials.(Images by hiba/House Of Surkh)

India’s fashion scene just did a 180 and everyone’s loving the new vibe

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Archana Chaudhary, co-owner of Pomcha Jaipur, shared, “Remember commutercore? It’s all about utility—cargo pants, neat fits, lots of layering, and yes, plenty of pockets. It was made for busy city folks who needed outfits that could go from the office to a coffee date without missing a beat. In India, especially among millennials and Gen Z, this trend clicked because it fits their lives of metro rides, co-working and social cafés. Brands focus on designing pieces that could do double duty, keeping that professional vibe but also chill enough for casual hangouts.”

Sara Ali Khan always serves summer fashion inspiration in stylish cotton kurtis.(Pinterest)

She added, “Now, though, as life finds a new rhythm and people crave a calmer, more mindful pace, cottagecore is gaining ground. Think breezy cotton kurtis, flowing suits, soft pastel colours and embroidery that feels handcrafted. This style taps into our love for traditional crafts and seasonally-inspired dressing — it really feels like coming back home, blending comfort with beauty.”

Cottagecore has entered the chat and it’s winning over millennials fast

Indians are tapping into this trend where one's summer cotton collection is all about clothes that breathe, move and help you relax. Archana said, “Cottagecore isn’t just a fashion choice; it’s a way of living — prioritizing natural fabrics, feminine silhouettes and mindful choices, all while celebrating our cultural roots. This move from commutercore to cottagecore reflects a deeper shift in what Indian consumers want emotionally. They’re dressing for the moment, wanting clothes that make them feel good, that express themselves and that last through time.”

Babil Khan in a black co-ord set with abstract white and red prints (Photo: Instagram)

As the fashion world slows down and ‘soft power dressing’ becomes more popular, cottagecore is transforming from a passing trend into a timeless approach. Whether it is a light, breezy kurti catching the wind or a relaxed co-ord that still draws looks — dress like India’s new mood: laid-back, rooted and effortlessly charming.