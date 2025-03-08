International Women's Day 2025: 5 best gift ideas for the strong modern women, ideal for your favourite lady
Mar 08, 2025 08:00 AM IST
This Women's Day, make her feel special with these 5 best gifts for your favourite lady to pamper her. Check out from our list of best gift ideas.
Blue Heaven Festive MakeUp Kit For Women, Medium Tone Combo, Pack of 8, 32.1g+45.5ml View Details
|
₹640
|
|
|
SUGAR POP Makeup Kit | Includes Lipstick, Lipbalm, Kajal, Nail Lacquer & Scrunchie, 5 Count View Details
|
₹674
|
|
|
Just Herbs Wedding Kit Glam Essentials with Matte Lipstick | Lip & Cheek Tint | Strobe Cream | Kajal | Sindoor | Eyeshadow Palette | Nail Paint | Serum Foundation | Blush Drops All in One Makeup Gifting Kit for Women (Pack of 9) View Details
|
₹704
|
|
|
RENEE Bollywood Midnight Madness Combo, Curated with Our Stellar Products, Primer+ Kajal+ Lipstick, Lightweight & Long Lasting, Travel Must Haves, Suitable for All Skin Type, Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹1,149
|
|
|
FACES CANADA Matte Mania Makeup Kit - Kajal (0.35g) + Lipstick (4.2g) + Compact (9g) + Mascara (9.5ml) + Beauty Blender | Pack of 5 | Makeup Kit For Women View Details
|
₹765
|
|
|
Biotique Natural Makeup Wakeup Makeup: Everyday Essentials Makeup Gift Kit With Attractive Pouch||Premium Gift Set|Free Makeup Bag|Makeup Kit,1 Count View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
|
|
Iba Makeup Gift Set for Women (Fair) | Foundation, Compact, Primer, Lipsticks, Kajal | Eid Makeup Gift Set for Women | Long Lasting | Full Coverage | Bridal Makeup Kit for Women | 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free (6 items makeup combo in the one set) View Details
|
₹1,334
|
|
|
SHANY Cosmetics 2012 Edition All In One Harmony Makeup Kit, 25 Oz View Details
|
₹3,948
|
|
|
U.S. POLO ASSN. KYLIE Women Tote Bag View Details
|
|
|
|
GUESS Women Polyester Stylish Trendy Sestri Luxury Satchel Bag (Taupe) View Details
|
₹11,899
|
|
|
ABELARDO DE MODA Womens Stella Premium Full Grain Leather Sling Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap (28.5cm x 20cm x 10.5cm) | Ladies Purse Handbag | Special & Luxury Gift View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
HYATT Leather Accessories Full-Grain Cro Leather Top-Handle satchels Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Size- L-13.5 X H-10.5 x W- 4.6 Inch (BROWN) View Details
|
₹2,849
|
|
|
RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Full-Grain Natural Cro Leather Top-Handle satchel Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Stylish Latest Size- L-12 X H-10 x W- 5 Inch (CHERRY BROWN) View Details
|
₹2,849
|
|
|
Lavie Womens Mono Ushawu Medium Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
Isle Locada by Hidesign Womens Sling bag (Marsala) View Details
|
|
|
|
ROLANDO Maya Womens Top-Handle Suede Leather Handbag (Dual Black) View Details
|
₹3,333
|
|
|
LIFEWISH Womens Unique Luxury Sequins Beaded Evening Bag Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Purse tote Handbag（Peacock blue） (style E) View Details
|
₹5,700
|
|
|
MKF Collection Shoulder Handbag For Women: Vegan Leather Satchel-Tote Bag, Top-Handle Purse, Ladies Pocketbook, Black View Details
|
₹11,846
|
|
|
Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details
|
|
|
|
Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details
|
|
|
|
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid) View Details
|
|
|
|
Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details
|
|
|
|
Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details
|
|
|
|
GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women View Details
|
|
|
|
CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml View Details
|
|
|
|
Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women View Details
|
|
|
|
Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch Bq3181, Rose Gold Band View Details
|
|
|
|
Daniel Wellington Iconic Link Unitone Rose Gold 28mm for Women View Details
|
|
|
|
Titan Raga Viva Rose Gold Dial Analog with Date Metal Strap watch for Women-NS2606WM02 View Details
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Rose Gold Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781922 View Details
|
|
|
|
Michael Kors Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch-MK7346 Stainless Steel, Gold Strap View Details
|
|
|
|
Titan Womens Precision Simplicity Analog Watch: Black Gradient Dial with Leather Strap-NS2648NL01 View Details
|
|
|
|
Fastrack Vyb Prodigy Quartz Analog Black Dial Leather Strap Watch for Girls-FV60018WL01W View Details
|
|
|
|
Fossil Carlie Mini Analog Grey Dial Womens Standard Watch-ES5068 Genuine Leather, Gray Strap View Details
|
|
|
|
TEAL BY CHUMBAK Round Dial Analog Watch for Women|Folksy Owl Collection| Solid Vegan Leather Strap|Gifts for Women/Girls/Ladies |Stylish Fashion Watch for Casual/Work - Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Casio Enticer Ladies Analog Black Dial Womens Watch - LTP-V300L-1AUDF(A1149) View Details
|
|
|
|
GIVA 925 Silver Anushkas Classic Rose Gold Set With Earrings, Pendant & Chain | Sets Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty* View Details
|
|
|
|
Clara 925 Sterling Silver Sky Blue Eye Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details
|
₹4,409.02
|
|
|
Peora Cubic Zirconia Studded Silver Plated Necklace Dangle Earrings Set Western Fashion Jewellery for Women & Girls View Details
|
₹3,500
|
|
|
Clara 925 Sterling Silver Pink Heart Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rose Gold Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details
|
₹2,939.02
|
|
|
GIVA 925 Silver Rose Gold Dual Entangle Bracelet, Adjustable | Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty* View Details
|
₹3,044
|
|
|
Calvin Klein Geometric Family Ionic Plated Gold Steel Womens Bracelet - 35000244 View Details
|
|
|
|
ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Peacock Rose Gold Cuff Bracelet | Cubic Zirconia | Gift for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark | Womens Day View Details
|
₹4,895
|
|
|
Swarovski Womens Idyllia Bracelet, Mixed Cuts, Clover, Green, Gold-Tone Plated View Details
|
|
|
|
Daniel Wellington Womens Emalie Bracelet Small Double Plated Stainless Steel (316L)?And Enamel Rose Gold View Details
|
|
|
