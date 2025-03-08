Menu Explore
International Women's Day 2025: 5 best gift ideas for the strong modern women, ideal for your favourite lady

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 08, 2025 08:00 AM IST

This Women's Day, make her feel special with these 5 best gifts for your favourite lady to pamper her. Check out from our list of best gift ideas.

Blue Heaven Festive MakeUp Kit For Women, Medium Tone Combo, Pack of 8, 32.1g+45.5ml View Details checkDetails

₹640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR POP Makeup Kit | Includes Lipstick, Lipbalm, Kajal, Nail Lacquer & Scrunchie, 5 Count View Details checkDetails

₹674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Just Herbs Wedding Kit Glam Essentials with Matte Lipstick | Lip & Cheek Tint | Strobe Cream | Kajal | Sindoor | Eyeshadow Palette | Nail Paint | Serum Foundation | Blush Drops All in One Makeup Gifting Kit for Women (Pack of 9) View Details checkDetails

₹704

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE Bollywood Midnight Madness Combo, Curated with Our Stellar Products, Primer+ Kajal+ Lipstick, Lightweight & Long Lasting, Travel Must Haves, Suitable for All Skin Type, Pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FACES CANADA Matte Mania Makeup Kit - Kajal (0.35g) + Lipstick (4.2g) + Compact (9g) + Mascara (9.5ml) + Beauty Blender | Pack of 5 | Makeup Kit For Women View Details checkDetails

₹765

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biotique Natural Makeup Wakeup Makeup: Everyday Essentials Makeup Gift Kit With Attractive Pouch||Premium Gift Set|Free Makeup Bag|Makeup Kit,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR POP Makeup Kit | Includes Lipstick, Lipbalm, Kajal, Nail Lacquer & Scrunchie, 5 Count View Details checkDetails

₹674

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Iba Makeup Gift Set for Women (Fair) | Foundation, Compact, Primer, Lipsticks, Kajal | Eid Makeup Gift Set for Women | Long Lasting | Full Coverage | Bridal Makeup Kit for Women | 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free (6 items makeup combo in the one set) View Details checkDetails

₹1,334

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHANY Cosmetics 2012 Edition All In One Harmony Makeup Kit, 25 Oz View Details checkDetails

₹3,948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. KYLIE Women Tote Bag View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Women Polyester Stylish Trendy Sestri Luxury Satchel Bag (Taupe) View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABELARDO DE MODA Womens Stella Premium Full Grain Leather Sling Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap (28.5cm x 20cm x 10.5cm) | Ladies Purse Handbag | Special & Luxury Gift View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HYATT Leather Accessories Full-Grain Cro Leather Top-Handle satchels Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Size- L-13.5 X H-10.5 x W- 4.6 Inch (BROWN) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Full-Grain Natural Cro Leather Top-Handle satchel Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Stylish Latest Size- L-12 X H-10 x W- 5 Inch (CHERRY BROWN) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Mono Ushawu Medium Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹1,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Isle Locada by Hidesign Womens Sling bag (Marsala) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROLANDO Maya Womens Top-Handle Suede Leather Handbag (Dual Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,333

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LIFEWISH Womens Unique Luxury Sequins Beaded Evening Bag Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Purse tote Handbag（Peacock blue） (style E) View Details checkDetails

₹5,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MKF Collection Shoulder Handbag For Women: Vegan Leather Satchel-Tote Bag, Top-Handle Purse, Ladies Pocketbook, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,846

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch Bq3181, Rose Gold Band View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daniel Wellington Iconic Link Unitone Rose Gold 28mm for Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Raga Viva Rose Gold Dial Analog with Date Metal Strap watch for Women-NS2606WM02 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Rose Gold Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781922 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Michael Kors Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch-MK7346 Stainless Steel, Gold Strap View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Womens Precision Simplicity Analog Watch: Black Gradient Dial with Leather Strap-NS2648NL01 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Vyb Prodigy Quartz Analog Black Dial Leather Strap Watch for Girls-FV60018WL01W View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fossil Carlie Mini Analog Grey Dial Womens Standard Watch-ES5068 Genuine Leather, Gray Strap View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEAL BY CHUMBAK Round Dial Analog Watch for Women|Folksy Owl Collection| Solid Vegan Leather Strap|Gifts for Women/Girls/Ladies |Stylish Fashion Watch for Casual/Work - Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Ladies Analog Black Dial Womens Watch - LTP-V300L-1AUDF(A1149) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GIVA 925 Silver Anushkas Classic Rose Gold Set With Earrings, Pendant & Chain | Sets Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty* View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clara 925 Sterling Silver Sky Blue Eye Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹4,409.02

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peora Cubic Zirconia Studded Silver Plated Necklace Dangle Earrings Set Western Fashion Jewellery for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹3,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clara 925 Sterling Silver Pink Heart Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rose Gold Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹2,939.02

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GIVA 925 Silver Rose Gold Dual Entangle Bracelet, Adjustable | Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty* View Details checkDetails

₹3,044

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Geometric Family Ionic Plated Gold Steel Womens Bracelet - 35000244 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Peacock Rose Gold Cuff Bracelet | Cubic Zirconia | Gift for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark | Womens Day View Details checkDetails

₹4,895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swarovski Womens Idyllia Bracelet, Mixed Cuts, Clover, Green, Gold-Tone Plated View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daniel Wellington Womens Emalie Bracelet Small Double Plated Stainless Steel (316L)?And Enamel Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Have you bought a Women's Day gift for your beloved lady yet? Are you confused what to gift her to make her feel special and loved? If your answers to both the above-mentioned questions are a 'no' and 'yes' respectively, then this article is exclusively for you. You might be late in buying a gift for her, but we have got you covered this time. This list includes some of the best Women's Day gift ideas that you might find useful.

Women's day gifts: 5 thoughtful gifts
Women's day gifts: 5 thoughtful gifts

The list includes a wide range of gifts and gift hampers that women simply adore. From the makeup kits to the best fragrances that would swoon her away, here is a list of some last minute Women's Day gifts for the favourite lady in your life.

Makeup kits:

You can practically never go wrong with gifting a woman a makeup kit. This Women’s Day, celebrate her beauty, your way! A makeup kit isn’t just about the right makeup and those vibrant colours, it's about confidence, self-expression, and the magic of transformation. A bold red lip or a natural glow, gift her the makeup that reflects the powerhouse in her.

Handbags:

Every woman carries the world in her handbag, dreams, ambitions, secrets, and strength. This Women’s Day, treat yourself to a stylish companion that holds more than just essentials, it carries your confidence wherever you go. Because a woman with a great handbag is unstoppable!

Perfumes:

She walks in grace, leaving behind a trail of elegance and mystery. This Women’s Day, celebrate yourself with a fragrance that captures your essence—bold, fierce, and unforgettable. After all, the right perfume isn’t just a scent; it’s a statement!

Watches:

Time waits for no one, but a woman? She commands it with style. This Women’s Day, gift yourself a watch that reminds you of your power, your journey, and the moments you make extraordinary. Because every second is yours to own!

Jewellery:

Like a diamond, she shines—unbreakable, radiant, and timeless. This Women’s Day, celebrate the queen within you with jewellery that isn’t just an accessory, but a reflection of your brilliance. Because you don’t need an occasion to sparkle!

FAQ for women's day gifts

  • What are some good gift ideas for Women's Day?

    Great gift options include flowers, chocolates, personalized gifts (mugs, keychains, jewelry), skincare or self-care kits, books, gift cards, and handwritten notes.

  • What are some budget-friendly Women's Day gift ideas?

    Handwritten notes, DIY gifts, baked treats, photo collages, or customized playlists can be meaningful yet affordable gifts.

  • What can I gift a female boss on Women's Day?

    Consider professional gifts like a luxury pen, a motivational book, a high-quality notebook, or a gourmet snack basket.

  • What is an appropriate gift for a female coworker on Women's Day?

    Professional yet thoughtful gifts include personalized stationery, gourmet treats, scented candles, desk plants, or motivational books.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On