Junaid Khan defends his viral bag during Loveyapa promotions, reveals what's inside it: 'I don't have an entourage'

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 03, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Junaid Khan recently revealed what is inside his ‘viral’ backpack that he is seen carrying around with him wherever he goes, even during Loveyapa promotions. 

Junaid Khan's bag during the Loveyapa promotions has become the talk of the town. The actor has been captured by the paparazzi carrying his backpack innumerable times. During one of the promotional events, his co-star Khushi Kapoor even asked him to remove the bag during the photocall. In a new interview, Junaid defended carrying the bag and revealed what's inside it.

Junaid Khan gets clicked during an outing with his viral backpack.
Junaid Khan gets clicked during an outing with his viral backpack.

‘Where do you keep your things…’

While promoting Loveyapa during a conversation with RJ Prerna Nahata at Mirchi Plus, Junaid was asked about his viral bag. The actor revealed that Khushi Kapoor told him his backpack was ‘the rage of the internet’. When asked why he always carries it with him, Junaid retorted, “Where do you keep your things, then?”

What is inside Junaid's bag?

He added, “Arey mein poora din ghar ke bahar rehta hun, alag alag jagah jaa rahe hain matlab (I am out all day and going to different places)…I need a place [to keep my things].” When asked what was inside the bag, he revealed, “Practical cheese hoti hain. Mein mera wallet rakhta hoon, meri chaabi hai andar, mera phone mein rakhta hoon andar. Mere bag mein face wash hai abhi. Poora din hum log bahar hai toh matlab, yeh sab cheezein lagti hain (There are practical things. I keep my wallet, my keys are inside, I keep my phone inside. We actors are outside all day, we require all these things).”

During the interview, when told that actors don't generally carry these things on them because they have an entourage who does all of this for them, Junaid answered, “I don't have an entourage. I don't want an entourage, thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa also stars Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda. The film will be released on February 7, 2025.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
