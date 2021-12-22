Karisma Kapoor blesses our week in white anarkali suit for new pics, Amrita Arora reacts

Actor Karisma Kapoor recently attended an event in Hyderabad for which she wore a bespoke anarkali set. The star blessed our feed on Instagram by sharing her pictures in the pristine white ethnic look, and they are all things stunning.

Karisma posted the photos on December 21 with the caption, "Shadows and Sunsets." The Indian wear is from the shelves of the clothing label Neeru's India. The star's ensemble will add an ethnic flair to your festive wardrobe collection. So, if you want to go the traditional route this Christmas 2021, this should be in your bookmarks.

Karisma's all-white ensemble features a floor-grazing anarkali kurti doused white shiny sequinned embroidery. The full-sleeved clothing item has a fit and flared silhouette and sequins adorned in floral patterns all over.

Karisma wore the anarkali with matching pants and an organza dupatta in a matching white hue draped on the shoulders. The tassels and the sequin-adorned patti borders added a finishing touch of elegance to the star's look.

Karisma styled the ethnic wear with simple ornate jewels. She chose silver jhumkis featuring contrasting white beads and a statement ring. A centre-parted hairdo with crown braids, dainty blue bindi, mascara-heavy make-up, blushed cheeks, pink lip shade, and shimmery eye shadow completed the glam picks.

After Karisma shared the photos on her Instagram page, the post garnered several likes and comments. Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma's best friends, dropped their reactions in the comments section. Amrita wrote, "Stunners," and Natasha commented, "Gorg."

Comments on Karisma Kapoor's post.

Karisma has wowed netizens with her glamorous avatars multiple times. Here's a look at some of her recent voguish moments:

Meanwhile, Karisma was last seen on the big screen in Dangerous Ishhq in 2012. Last year, she made her debut in the digital space alongside Dino Morea and Tillotama Shome in Mentalhood.

