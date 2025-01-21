Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh 2025: Harsha Richhariya shuts down critics of her jeans-and-top look, says 'it's my choice'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jan 21, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Harsha Richhariya's presence at Maha Kumbh 2025 has grabbed attention. She has now spoken about her fashion choices, defending her right to dress as she likes.

Harsha Richhariya, a social media influencer, made waves at Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest and most sacred Hindu gatherings in the world. She has been sharing her experiences and insights from the event on her social media platforms, giving her 1.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse into the event, which attracts millions of devotees. In a new podcast on Shadow Talks' YouTube channel, Harsha was asked about her fashion choices. Also read | Who is Harsha Richhariya, influencer-turned-'Sadhvi' creating online buzz over Kumbh appearance?

Harsha Richhariya has spoken about her choice to wear makeup and western clothes. (INstgaram/ host_harsha)
Harsha Richhariya has spoken about her choice to wear makeup and western clothes. (INstgaram/ host_harsha)

On buzz around her recent outfit choices

Asked to react to people who question her for wearing makeup, Harsha said in Hindi, “Being Sanatani and being a Sadhvi are very different. I have been making it clear to people that I am not a Sadhvi. As a member of our Sanatani samaj (society), I know what I can and cannot do without crossing boundaries.”

Harsha has denied taking sannyas or renouncing worldly life. She said, “Tomorrow, when I wear jeans and a top, I know that I have the right to do so, and it is my choice because I am not a Sadhvi. I am a normal person on a spiritual journey. Whether I wear lipstick or contact lenses or apply makeup on my face and wear jeans with a top, no one should have an issue with that. So, such questions about what I wear do not make sense.”

Harsha Richhariya has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. (Instagram/ host_harsha)
Harsha Richhariya has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. (Instagram/ host_harsha)

More about Harsha Richhariya

Harsha Richhariya is a social media influencer, who has recently been making news for her appearance at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. She has said that she is a disciple of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar. However, her presence at the event has also sparked controversy, with some arguing that her glamorous looks contradict her claims of embracing spirituality.

Despite the backlash, Harsha has gained a massive following on social media and she has been sharing updates from the Maha Kumbh, showcasing her spiritual journey and interactions with other saints and devotees.

