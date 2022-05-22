Masoom Minawala: Fashion has been synonymous to Cannes since the beginning

Masoom Minawala Mehta is busy taking Indian fashion to a global arena through her red carpet outings at the ongoing Cannes film festival. The fashion blogger says she doesn’t get bothered when people question her presence at the festival in the capacity of a fashion influencer.

For her third outing at the festival, the blogger put her best foot forward, by pulling off a chic all-pink Valentino look on day 1, followed by her ‘desi’ look in Amit Agarwal outfit on day two and then an ethereal gown for another outing. All clubbed with her brimming charm and confidence.

She reveals the pressure about making the right fashion choices is always hovering over her head.

“The pressure to make everything just perfect is real. But having the right team to constantly sail the direction of your boat can help you stay confident,” she says, adding that she makes an extra effort to support Indian designers at the global platform.

“India has always been a hub of content- be it for designers or artists, and I cannot be more happier that this Indian art and culture is gaining eyeballs on the global platform,” shares the blogger, who won the title, Most Authentic Fashion Influencer at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) 2022 held in Cannes.

There are many who question her presence at the film festival as an influencer. But she doesn’t get irked by it now. “With time I’ve gotten used to it and I let my work do the talking. The current scenario for brands demands them to be transparent and authentic in every action they take, the global audience is demanding candidness and relatability and that is something why the creator‘s economy is scaling through,” she tells us.

For a long time, there have been debates around the need to ditch the mapping of fashion at the Cannes film festival, and give more focus on cinema. But she doesn’t agree with the thought.

“Since the beginning of time, where there are films there has been glamour. So naturally, fashion just like films is an artistic expression. Fashion has been synonymous to Cannes since the beginning of the festival and it’s ofcourse a very important aspect of the event,” she asserts.

Now, with influencers and content creators going on to share the global stage alongside actors, Minawala feels it is a happy time for all the influencers. “With social media’s sudden rise and networking, I feel we are lucky to be a part of the first wave of influencers who have turned tables and gotten this opportunity. There’s visibility and recognition of the art they do and I cannot be happier for the fraternity,” she concludes.