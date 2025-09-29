Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Men’s ethnic wear to be festival-ready: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 12:00 pm IST

This festive season, upgrade your wardrobe with men’s ethnic wear. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival offering up to 80% off, this is the best time to shine.

Ethluxis Mens Sleeveless Nehru Jacket WaistCoat

Trustous Mens Ethnic Charm Kurta Pyjama Set | Navratri Festivities

Ethluxis Silk Blend Mens Kurta Solid Churidar Pyjama with Nehru Bandhgala Jacket Kurta Set (44, Navy/Navy)

Ethluxis Men Georgette Embroidery Regular Fit Kurta (36, Indigo), Blue

DIVISIVE Mens Sequince Embroidered Cotton Blend Only Slim Fit Kurta (DKRT14_XXL_Burgundy)

See Designs Men Full Sleeve Turquoise Blue Chanderi Silk Sequins Cotton Mandarin Collar Side Slit Kurta - SD2MKT_1444M

Studio Shringaar Polyester Mens Red Bandhni Print Knee Length Relax Fit Regular Fit Kurta (Red, 2XL)

VASTRAMAY VM Mens Silk Blend Egyptian Blue Kurta Pyjama Set - Classic Ethnic Attire for Timeless Style and Cultural Celebrations_VASMK023BUnPRG_42

The festive season is the perfect time to bring out your ethnic best, and this year, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is making it even better with up to 80% off on men’s ethnic wear. From elegant Nehru jackets to embroidered kurtas and timeless kurta-pyjama sets, these outfits are designed to add charm, grace, and comfort to your festive wardrobe. Be it Navratri nights, Diwali puja, or wedding functions, there’s something here for every occasion.

Here are some of the best picks you can shop now.

Top 8 ethnic wear picks for men at up to 80% off:

1.

Ethluxis Men’s Nehru Jacket Waist Coat

A classic Nehru jacket that instantly elevates your look. Pair it with a plain kurta-pyjama for a sharp and dignified festive ensemble. The structured cut and refined design make it versatile enough for both family gatherings and formal events.

2.

Trustous Men’s Ethnic Charm Kurta Pyjama Set | Navratri Festivities

Perfect for Navratri celebrations, this kurta-pyjama set combines tradition with festive flair. The comfortable fabric makes it ideal for long evenings of dancing and rituals, while the ethnic design adds a touch of elegance.

3.

Ethluxis Men’s Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Nehru Bandhgala Jacket

A regal choice for weddings and Diwali parties, this kurta-churidar set with a bandhgala jacket is pure sophistication. The layering adds depth to your look, ensuring you stand out while maintaining classic ethnic charm.

4.

Ethluxis Men Georgette Embroidery Kurta
For men who prefer subtle elegance, this embroidered georgette kurta is a perfect pick. Lightweight yet stylish, it strikes the right balance between comfort and occasion-wear. Pair it with white churidar pants for a traditional yet trendy appearance.

5.

DIVISIVE Men’s Sequin Embroidered Cotton Blend Slim Fit Kurta

Add some sparkle to your festive look with this sequin-embroidered kurta. Tailored in a slim fit, it’s a great choice for modern men who want traditional wear with a touch of glamour. Ideal for festive parties or evening events.

6.

See Designs Men Full Sleeve Turquoise Blue Chanderi Silk Sequin Kurta

This vibrant turquoise blue kurta in Chanderi silk is perfect for men who like making a statement. The sequin detailing adds festive brilliance, while the mandarin collar gives it a contemporary finish. Pair it with beige pyjamas for a royal look.

7.

Studio Shringaar Men’s Polyester Relaxed Fit Straight Kurta
A simple yet stylish straight kurta, this is great for those who prefer comfort without compromising on tradition. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for long pujas or casual festive evenings.

8.

VASTRAMAY Men Silk Blend Solid Egyptian Kurta Pyjama Set

This silk blend kurta-pyjama set is a timeless piece. With jacquard woven zari work and shimmer piping, it’s designed for grandeur. A perfect outfit for weddings, festive dinners, or any occasion where you want to look royal.

  • Can these kurtas and sets be worn for weddings as well as festivals?

    Yes, many designs like the bandhgala jacket set and silk blend kurtas are versatile enough for both weddings and festive occasions.

  • Are Nehru jackets still in trend?

    Absolutely. Nehru jackets remain a classic ethnic staple and pair well with kurtas, giving a modern yet traditional look.

  • What sizes are available in these men’s ethnic wear pieces?

    These sets generally come in multiple sizes, from S to XXL, ensuring a good fit for all body types.

  • Are these outfits easy to maintain?

    Most of them require simple care – dry clean for silk blends and gentle wash for cotton or georgette kurtas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

