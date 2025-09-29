The festive season is the perfect time to bring out your ethnic best, and this year, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is making it even better with up to 80% off on men’s ethnic wear. From elegant Nehru jackets to embroidered kurtas and timeless kurta-pyjama sets, these outfits are designed to add charm, grace, and comfort to your festive wardrobe. Be it Navratri nights, Diwali puja, or wedding functions, there’s something here for every occasion. Men’s ethnic wear to be festival-ready: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Here are some of the best picks you can shop now.

Top 8 ethnic wear picks for men at up to 80% off:

A classic Nehru jacket that instantly elevates your look. Pair it with a plain kurta-pyjama for a sharp and dignified festive ensemble. The structured cut and refined design make it versatile enough for both family gatherings and formal events.

Perfect for Navratri celebrations, this kurta-pyjama set combines tradition with festive flair. The comfortable fabric makes it ideal for long evenings of dancing and rituals, while the ethnic design adds a touch of elegance.

A regal choice for weddings and Diwali parties, this kurta-churidar set with a bandhgala jacket is pure sophistication. The layering adds depth to your look, ensuring you stand out while maintaining classic ethnic charm.

For men who prefer subtle elegance, this embroidered georgette kurta is a perfect pick. Lightweight yet stylish, it strikes the right balance between comfort and occasion-wear. Pair it with white churidar pants for a traditional yet trendy appearance.

Add some sparkle to your festive look with this sequin-embroidered kurta. Tailored in a slim fit, it’s a great choice for modern men who want traditional wear with a touch of glamour. Ideal for festive parties or evening events.

This vibrant turquoise blue kurta in Chanderi silk is perfect for men who like making a statement. The sequin detailing adds festive brilliance, while the mandarin collar gives it a contemporary finish. Pair it with beige pyjamas for a royal look.

A simple yet stylish straight kurta, this is great for those who prefer comfort without compromising on tradition. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for long pujas or casual festive evenings.

This silk blend kurta-pyjama set is a timeless piece. With jacquard woven zari work and shimmer piping, it’s designed for grandeur. A perfect outfit for weddings, festive dinners, or any occasion where you want to look royal.

Men’s ethnic wear to be festival-ready: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival: FAQs Can these kurtas and sets be worn for weddings as well as festivals? Yes, many designs like the bandhgala jacket set and silk blend kurtas are versatile enough for both weddings and festive occasions.

Are Nehru jackets still in trend? Absolutely. Nehru jackets remain a classic ethnic staple and pair well with kurtas, giving a modern yet traditional look.

What sizes are available in these men’s ethnic wear pieces? These sets generally come in multiple sizes, from S to XXL, ensuring a good fit for all body types.

Are these outfits easy to maintain? Most of them require simple care – dry clean for silk blends and gentle wash for cotton or georgette kurtas.

