Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Minimum 50% off on festive kurta pant sets for women on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Samarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Get festive-ready for less! Shop kurta pant sets for women at minimum 50% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Elegant styles for every occasion.

Looking to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe without breaking the bank? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live with minimum 50% off on stylish kurta pant sets for women! If you're heading to the office, attending a festive function, or just want to look elegant on a casual day out, these ready-to-go sets are equal parts chic, comfortable, and affordable.

Minimum 50% off on festive kurta pant sets for women on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025(AI Generated)
From luxurious velvets and festive georgettes to breathable cottons and flattering silhouettes, this is your cue to grab them all before they’re gone.

 

Top 8 kurta pant sets for women at 50% off and above:

 

1.

GoSriKi Women's Georgette Anarkali Solid Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

Crafted in flowy georgette, this solid Anarkali set is a timeless piece that blends simplicity with elegance. The kurta features a flattering flare and soft drape, ideal for festive occasions or intimate gatherings. The matching pants offer ease of movement, while the sheer dupatta adds a graceful finish. 

2.

GoSriKi Women's Chanderi Anarkali Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

This kurta pant set is made from rich chanderi fabric and adorned with intricate traditional prints. The Anarkali silhouette adds volume and drama, making it suitable for daytime functions, pujas, or festive get-togethers. The matching printed pants ensure a coordinated look, while the lightweight dupatta enhances the overall aesthetic. It’s a refined pick for women who appreciate handcrafted details and heritage-inspired styling.

 

3.

INDO ERA Women's Plus Size Embroidered Straight Viscose Kurta Pant With Dupatta

Specially designed for plus-size women, this set offers a beautiful balance between comfort and style. Made from breathable viscose, the kurta features delicate embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, offering a touch of elegance without overwhelming the silhouette. The straight pants and flowy dupatta complete the look, making this set perfect for both everyday wear and small occasions. The relaxed fit flatters all body types and ensures all-day comfort.

 

4.

Janasya Women's Dark Blue Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta

A fresh take on florals, this dark blue georgette set from Janasya features digital prints that bring a contemporary edge to traditional attire. The kurta comes with a soft flare and structured palazzos that move effortlessly with you. Lightweight and semi-sheer, the dupatta balances the set with understated charm. Perfect for brunches, family get-togethers, or casual festive events, this set exudes easy elegance.

 

5.

INDO ERA Women's Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurta & Pant Set

Tailored from pure cotton, this printed kurta set is designed for everyday elegance. The straight-cut kurta is breathable and functional, while the coordinated pants ensure a streamlined silhouette. Ideal for workwear, errands, or casual coffee meetups, this set is the embodiment of comfort dressing with a touch of ethnic charm. The fabric ensures ease of movement while keeping you cool during long summer days.

 

6.

INDO ERA Women's Embroidered Silk Blend Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta Set
This silk blend kurta set features subtle embroidery that adds sophistication without going over the top. The straight kurta paired with tailored pants creates a structured look, while the dupatta adds flow and flair. Ideal for festive occasions or formal family gatherings, the fabric lends a luxurious feel, and the clean lines ensure it remains flattering across body types. This is a dependable choice when you want to look polished with minimal effort.

 

7.

Janasya Women's Dark Green Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta Set

Embrace festive sophistication with this dark green silk blend kurta set. The embroidery detailing on the bodice adds texture and richness, while the pleated kurta design offers a flattering silhouette. Combined with slim-fit pants, this set is a go-to for semi-formal events, cultural functions, or family celebrations. The tone, fabric, and design combine to create a regal yet understated appeal.

 

8.

Janasya Women's Velvet Zari Embroidered A-Line Kurta Set

Crafted in plush velvet and enhanced with ornate zari embroidery, this A-line kurta set is a luxurious pick for the festive or wedding season. The rich fabric offers warmth and glamour, making it ideal for evening occasions or cooler climates. The embroidery adds opulence without overpowering the silhouette. Style it with traditional accessories and a sleek bun to complete your look.

 

Minimum 50% off on kurta pant sets for women on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs

  • Are these sets machine washable?

    Most cotton and viscose sets are machine washable; delicate fabrics like velvet and chanderi are best dry cleaned.

  • Can I wear these sets casually?

    Absolutely! Opt for cotton or printed styles for casual days, and the silk/velvet ones for festive events.

  • Do these come in plus sizes?

    Yes, INDO ERA offers specific plus-size sets, and many brands offer sizes up to 3XL.

  • Are dupattas included in every set?

    Yes, all the featured sets come with a matching or contrast dupatta.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

