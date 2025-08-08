Mnow: Last-minute Rakhi gifts; Elegant ethnic kurtas to surprise your sibling; Top 8 picks

Last-minute Rakhi shopping? If it’s for your fashion-forward brother or your elegant sister, we’ve handpicked the most stylish ethnic kurtas on Mnow, delivered to your doorstep in just 30 minutes! From timeless Chikankari to festive sequins, these outfits make for thoughtful, classy gifts; perfect for those spontaneous, love-filled gestures. Mnow: Last-minute Rakhi gifts; Elegant kurtas to surprise your sibling(AI Generated)

Best last-minute Rakhi gifts for your brother:

Level up your brother’s festive look with this striking geometric sequinned kurta from Anouk. The perfect balance between tradition and glam, this kurta adds a touch of festive dazzle without going over the top. Made from a soft and breathable fabric, it's designed to keep him comfortable through Raksha Bandhan celebrations and beyond.

Pair it with: White pyjamas and tan kolhapuri sandals for an effortlessly festive look.

This elegant Chikankari kurta is a timeless piece that reflects Indian heritage. With intricate ethnic motifs and soft fabric, it offers a sophisticated look for Raksha Bandhan and other festive occasions. A perfect blend of style and comfort.

Pair it with: Off-white churidar and brown leather sandals for a refined, classic finish.

Crafted for the modern man with a love for tradition, this straight-cut kurta features a neat mandarin collar and exquisite embroidery. A versatile pick that works for both Rakhi and wedding festivities.

Pair it with: Beige straight pants and traditional mojaris to complete the look.

Detailed with floral thread work and subtle sequins, this cotton kurta adds a fresh vibe to festive wear. It’s light, breathable, and made to impress—ideal for brothers who prefer a minimalist yet elegant style.

Pair it with: Ivory straight-fit trousers and brown slip-on shoes for a clean, put-together look.

Best last-minute Rakhi gifts for your sister:

A delicate chikankari embroidered kurta that’s perfect for sisters who love feminine charm with everyday elegance. The floral patterns and straight silhouette make it a versatile addition to her festive and casual wardrobe.

Pair it with: White palazzos and oxidised jhumkas for a soft, graceful look.

This elegant georgette kurta is adorned with detailed chikankari shadow work. It’s light, airy, and festive; ideal for Rakhi lunch or dinner with the family. The pastel hue and embroidery lend a graceful charm.

Pair it with: A matching dupatta and silver juttis for a complete festive ensemble.

This cotton kurta from max brings comfort and style together with its mandarin collar and floral threadwork. A fuss-free yet festive choice for Rakhi, it can easily be styled up or down depending on the mood.

Pair it with: Printed dupatta and kolhapuris for a lively, breezy look.

Nothing spells festive like Chanderi silk. This red kurta with floral threadwork is perfect for gifting your sister if she loves vibrant ethnic wear. Luxurious yet lightweight, it’s a stylish Rakhi-ready pick.

Pair it with: Gold jhumkas and cream leggings for a festive traditional look.

Myntra now: Last-minute Rakhi gifts; Elegant kurtas to surprise your sibling: FAQs Are these kurtas suitable for Raksha Bandhan celebrations? Absolutely! These picks are perfect for traditional family gatherings, making them ideal Rakhi gifts.

Are these kurtas easy to maintain? Yes! Most are cotton, georgette, or Chanderi blends and can be hand-washed or dry-cleaned depending on the embroidery.

Will I get these delivered in time for Rakhi? Myntra Now offers 30-min delivery in many locations. Opt for these delivery options at checkout for last-minute gifting.

What sizes are available for these kurtas? Most of these kurtas come in sizes ranging from S to XXL. Do check individual listings for exact size options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.