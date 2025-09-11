Myntra Big Fashion Festival: Early bird deals on apparel, shoes, handbags, and more

The much-awaited Myntra Big Fashion Festival is almost around the corner, and the fashion e-commerce platform has already teased its Early Bird Deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories to transform your shopping game this season! As one of India’s biggest online fashion extravaganzas, it brings together the best in style, savings and excitement. From jaw-dropping discounts to exclusive launches, you can save big and style up your fashion game. Myntra Big Fashion Festival(Myntra)

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, hunting for festive looks, or eyeing trendy shoes & accessories, this is the one event you don’t want to miss. Please mark your calendars: starting September 20, it’s time to indulge in the fashion feast of the year.

Here are the deals:

Up to 65% off on clothing at Myntra Early Bird Deal

Upgrade your wardrobe with the Myntra Early Bird Deal and save up to 60% on clothing. Shop trendy dresses, stylish tops, formal wear, and casual outfits from top brands. Grab the best offers before they end and make every occasion fashionable. Don’t miss out—shop now at Myntra Fashion Festival for unmatched discounts.

Up to 60% off on footwear at Myntra Early Bird Deal

Step into style with Myntra Early Bird Deal offering up to 55% off on footwear. From sneakers to heels, sandals to boots, find the perfect pair for every occasion. Shop branded shoes at unbeatable prices and refresh your footwear collection. Hurry, these limited-time offers won’t last long at Myntra Fashion Festival!

Up to 50% off on handbags and wallets at Myntra sale

Carry elegance everywhere with Myntra sale on handbags and wallets. Enjoy up to 45% off on premium designs, stylish totes, trendy clutches, and functional wallets. Perfect your look with accessories that match every outfit. Shop smart, save big, and flaunt your fashion sense with Myntra Fashion Festival’s unbeatable offers.

Up to 50% off on skincare and haircare at Myntra Fashion Festival

Pamper yourself with Myntra Fashion Festival’s up to 50% off on skincare and haircare products. Choose from nourishing creams, serums, shampoos, and conditioners from top beauty brands. Keep your skin glowing and hair healthy while saving more. Don’t miss this chance to shop your daily essentials at incredible discounts only on Myntra.

Up to 50% off on makeup at Myntra Fashion Festival

Up to 55% off on perfumes at Myntra Fashion Festival

Smell divine every day with Myntra Fashion Festival’s perfume sale. Get up to 55% off on premium fragrances and long-lasting perfumes from top global and Indian brands. Discover signature scents for men and women at unmatched prices. Shop your favorites today and let every moment be unforgettable with Myntra’s Early Bird Deal.

Up to 50% off on watches and sunglasses at Myntra Fashion Festival

Complete your look with Myntra Fashion Festival offering up to 50% off on watches and sunglasses. Explore stylish timepieces and trendy shades from leading brands at unbeatable prices. Perfect for everyday wear or gifting, these accessories add charm to your style. Shop now and upgrade your fashion essentials with Myntra’s exciting deals.

Up to 50% off on home decor at Myntra Early Bird Deal

Transform your space with Myntra Early Bird Deal offering up to 50% off on home décor. From stylish curtains to decorative accents, add elegance and comfort to your home without overspending. Refresh your interiors with Myntra’s exclusive designs and unbeatable offers. Shop today to bring beauty and savings to every corner.

FAQ for Myntra Fashion Festival What is Myntra Fashion Festival? Myntra Fashion Festival is Myntra’s biggest shopping event of the season, offering massive discounts, exclusive launches, and exciting deals on top fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

When will the Myntra Fashion Festival take place? The festival is usually held around the festive season (such as Diwali, Durga Puja, and the wedding season). Exact dates are announced on the Myntra app and website, so keep checking for updates.

What kind of discounts can I expect? You can enjoy up to 50–80% off across categories, including men’s wear, women’s wear, kids’ fashion, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home décor. Additional bank offers and coupons are also available.

How can I get early access to deals? Early access is usually available for Myntra Insiders and app users. Download the Myntra app, sign up as an Insider, and you’ll get access to deals before everyone else.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.