Myntra Birthday Blast: Get up to 50% off on hair straighteners, epilators, beard trimmers, curlers, and more

Myntra Birthday Blast is the perfect reason to invest in grooming essentials and take your grooming game to a whole new level. Grooming tools such as hair straighteners, epilators, beard trimmers, hair dryers, and the list goes on, are available on Myntra at up to 50% off. So, be it the curly look that you wish to have or want to keep it silky straight, grooming products and tools are a must-have. Timeless deals! Myntra birthday blast gives up to 50% off on grooming essentials

So, if you’re planning to buy grooming tools but do not wish to overspend, it’s time to make the most of the Myntra birthday blast and buy the grooming products at a discount of up to 40%. Check out the deal below:

Loading Suggestions...

Hair straightener: For silky smooth hair

Myntra Birthday Blast is the perfect reason to transform your tresses with salon-like perfection. A hair straightener glides through your locks, ensuring frizz-free, silky smoothness in minutes. Be it a poker-straight look or subtle waves, a hair straightener is your magic wand. With cutting-edge technology, quick heating, and damage control, style your hair effortlessly without the worry of heat damage. Grab yours now at irresistible deals and let every day be a great hair day!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Hair straightening brush: For hassle-free straight hair

Ditch the hassle as you straighten your locks with a hair straightening brush. Myntra Birthday Blast brings you the ultimate hair straightening brushes for fuss-free styling. With anti-scald technology, even heat distribution, and a smooth glide, this wonder tool tames frizz and unruly waves effortlessly. So, time to get sleek, naturally straight hair in just a few strokes. Perfect for quick touch-ups or all-day glam, this is your shortcut to salon-like hair. Don’t miss out on exclusive discounts!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Hair dryer: For salon-like finish

A hair dryer is probably one of the most useful grooming tools that give your hair a straight ‘out of the salon’ look! At Myntra’s Birthday Blast, you can get hair dryers at unmatched prices. Dry, style, and volumise like a pro with powerful airflow and ionic technology that leaves your hair silky and frizz-free. Whether you crave a sleek finish or bouncy curls, this essential tool delivers stunning results in minutes. Lightweight, fast, and travel-friendly, a hair dryer is your best companion for salon-finish hair on the go.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Hair curler and crimper: For beachy waves

Bring on your inner diva with the perfect curls and waves! Go for defined ringlets, beachy waves, or bold crimps with hair curlers and crimpers. Moreover, Myntra’s Birthday Blast is the perfect reason to buy one as it has the ultimate styling tools for you. With fast-heating barrels, adjustable temperatures, and ceramic coating, these curlers and crimpers let you experiment fearlessly while keeping your hair protected. So, amp up your styling game and enjoy the best deals on hair crimpers and curlers.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Epilator: For painless hair removal

Experience long-lasting hair removal in the comfort of your home. Say goodbye to painful hair removal techniques and frequent salon appointments and hello to silky-smooth skin! During the Myntra Birthday Blast, you can get the best deals and offers on the latest epilators. Gentle yet efficient, epilators grip even the shortest hairs, leaving your skin flawless and hair-free for weeks. Ideal for busy bees and beauty lovers, they redefine convenience with cordless designs and skin-friendly features. Snag yours now and make smooth skin a lifestyle!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Beard trimmer: For a trimmed look

Ace your grooming routine with precision and style! The best beard trimmers at Myntra’s Birthday Blast let you achieve a sharp, well-groomed look effortlessly. Be it a rugged stubble or a polished beard, these beard trimmers offer multiple length settings, powerful motors, and skin-friendly blades for a smooth finish. Moreover, cordless convenience and long-lasting performance make it a must-have for every contemporary man. Grab yours at unbeatable deals and stay dapper every day!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Myntra Birthday Blast sale live: Get up to 70% off on Chambor, Bobbi Brown, Dyson, Philips and more

Myntra Birthday Bash Sale: Get up to 70% off on lipsticks, kajal, eyeliners, concealers and other makeup products

International Women’s Day on March 8: Make the ladies feel special with gifts like jewellery, bags, and more

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: 50-90% off on ethnic wear for men, women, kid’s

FAQ on grooming products: What’s the difference between a trimmer and a clipper? Trimmers are used for detailing, shaping, and cutting shorter hair (like beards and mustaches). Clippers are designed for cutting longer hair and come with different guard sizes for varying lengths.

How do I clean and maintain grooming tools? Trimmers & Clippers – Brush out hair, clean with alcohol, and oil the blades. Razors – Rinse well after each use and dry to prevent rust. Brushes & Combs – Remove trapped hair and wash with warm water and mild soap weekly. Nail Clippers & Tweezers – Disinfect with rubbing alcohol.

Can I use the same trimmer for beard and body hair? Yes, but it’s best to have separate attachments or heads for hygiene purposes. Some trimmers come with different blades for various areas.

Are electric shavers better than manual razors? It depends on preference: Electric shavers – Faster, convenient, and less likely to cause cuts. Manual razors – Closer shave but may cause irritation if not used properly.

How do I store grooming tools properly? Keep tools dry and clean to prevent rust and bacteria buildup. Store in a dedicated grooming kit or pouch. Use blade covers for sharper tools like razors and clippers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.