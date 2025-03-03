Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is LIVE! Save time and money with up to 80% off on watches for men and women

A good watch is more than just a timepiece, it’s a statement. From casual wear to formal events, the right watch completes your look. Myntra’s Birthday Blast Sale brings incredible deals on top brands like Fossil, Titan, and premium names like Coach and Seiko. Timeless deals! Save big on watches from Fossil, Titan, Coach, and more. Up to 80% off. Shop now on Myntra!

Pick a classic leather strap, a sleek stainless steel design, or a smart watch with advanced features, there’s something for everyone. With discounts of up to 80%, now is the best time to upgrade your collection. Don’t miss out. Shop the best watches for men and women today and enjoy unbeatable savings!

Loading Suggestions...

Watches for men

Leather strap watches for men at the Myntra Sale

Timeless and versatile, leather strap watches add charm to every outfit. The Myntra sale brings unbeatable deals on sleek, durable designs perfect for work or weekends. Grab a classic piece or something bold, and enjoy huge savings while upgrading your watch collection with style and comfort.

Our top picks at the Myntra Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Blue dial watches for men at the Myntra Sale

Add a pop of color to your wrist with blue dial watches during the Myntra sale. Perfect for any occasion, these watches blend style and sophistication effortlessly. Shop from top brands, enjoy massive discounts, and find the perfect piece to level up your accessory game in no time.

Our top picks at the Myntra Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sporty watches for men at the Myntra Sale

Stay active and stylish with sporty watches at the Myntra sale. Built for performance and designed for everyday wear, these watches bring the best of function and fashion. Shop sleek, rugged designs at discounted prices and grab the perfect watch to keep up with your lifestyle.

Our top picks at the Myntra Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Watches for women

Rose gold watches for women at the Myntra Sale

Add a touch of luxury with rose gold watches at the Myntra sale. Perfect for casual days or special occasions, these watches blend elegance and modern charm. Grab stunning designs at incredible prices and bring a warm, sophisticated glow to your collection without breaking the bank.

Our top picks at the Myntra Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Small dial watches for women at the Myntra Sale

Delicate and stylish, small dial watches are perfect for subtle elegance. The Myntra sale brings huge discounts on sleek, minimal designs that complement any look. Find classic pieces or trendy styles, and add a graceful finishing touch to your outfit while saving big on top brands.

Our top picks at the Myntra Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Leather strap watches for women at the Myntra Sale

Chic and comfortable, leather strap watches are a must-have. The Myntra sale is the perfect time to grab timeless designs for less. From neutral tones to bold colors, there’s a watch for every vibe. Upgrade your accessory game and enjoy big savings on your favorite styles!

Our top picks at the Myntra Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Tote-ally Chic: The ultimate guide to women's tote bags

Take your holiday fashion to the next level, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara style

Homegrown brand in the spotlight! This January, introduce yourself to Ed-a-mamma by Alia Bhatt

New Year resolutions? Slay your gym goals in style with must-have workout wear

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: FAQs What discounts are available during the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale? You can grab up to 80% off on top watch brands like Fossil, Titan, Coach, and Seiko. It’s the perfect chance to score stylish watches at unbeatable prices.

Are both men’s and women’s watches included in the sale? Yes! The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale offers amazing deals on a wide range of watches for men and women, including leather straps, sporty designs, smartwatches, and luxury timepieces.

Which brands are part of the sale? Top brands like Fossil, Titan, Seiko, Coach, and many more are available. Whether you want a sleek everyday watch or a bold statement piece, you’ll find plenty of options.

How long does the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale last? The sale is live for a limited time, so don’t wait too long to grab your favorites. Keep an eye on Myntra’s website for exact dates and updates on flash deals!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.