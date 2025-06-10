Myntra End of Reason Sale ends in 2 days: Up to 70% off on unique Father's Day gifts

Father's Day is just a couple of days away, and with the ongoing Myntra End of Reason Sale, it is the perfect time to buy some unique Father's Day gifts. From the luxury scent that he has been wanting to buy for long to that beard trimmer to accelerate his style quotient, Myntra End of Reason Sale has got you covered. Father's Day gift for your dad during Myntra EORS(AI generated)

While, you might be busy in your daily hectic schedule, here we have listed some of the unique gift ideas that you may be interested in buying for your dad. But, hurry up as the sale ends in 2 days.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Make this Father’s Day special with the timeless elegance of GANT’s Regular Fit Button Down Striped Shirt. Available at unbeatable discounts, this classic piece brings comfort and sophistication to your dad’s wardrobe. The premium cotton fabric, subtle stripes, and sharp collar elevate any casual or semiformal look.

Specifications Fit: Regular Pattern: Striped Collar: Button-down Material: 100% Cotton Sleeve: Long sleeves Hemline: Curved Closure: Button front Occasion: Casual/Semi-formal Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Gift your dad precision grooming this Father’s Day with the Braun BT5410 Series 5 Beard Trimmer, available at great prices on Myntra. With its advanced precision dial and lifetime sharp blades, this trimmer delivers a flawless trimming experience. Help your dad upgrade his grooming routine with this ergonomic, easy-to-clean tool, perfect for any style preference.

Specifications Length Settings: 39 precision settings (0.5–20 mm) Blades: Lifetime sharp metal blades Battery: 100 mins runtime after 1-hour charge Washable: Fully washable head and combs Features: Precision dial, AutoSensing motor Attachments: Multiple combs included Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Make this Father’s Day unforgettable with this refreshing and long-lasting fragrance from DAVIDOFF. Revive your father’s signature scent with DAVIDOFF’s Cool Water Reborn Eau De Toilette. Available at special Father’s Day prices on Myntra, this fragrance blends fresh marine notes with aromatic herbs, symbolizing strength and freshness. A classic reinterpretation, it’s ideal for dads who appreciate sophisticated yet modern scents.

Specifications Type: Eau De Toilette Fragrance Family: Aquatic, Aromatic Top Notes: Galbanum, Rosemary Heart Notes: Vetiver Base Notes: Sandalwood Quantity: 75 ml / 125 ml (varies) Usage: Day/Night Longevity: Moderate to long-lasting Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Give your dad the gift of style and protection this Father’s Day with John Jacobs Unisex Square Sunglasses. Available on Myntra’s exclusive sale, these grey-tinted lenses paired with a silver-toned frame create a sleek, contemporary look. Ideal for daily wear or holidays, they ensure UV protection and unmatched comfort. Help him upgrade his accessories game while saving big during Myntra’s Father’s Day sale.

Specifications Frame Shape: Square Frame Colour: Silver-toned Lens Colour: Grey Material: Metal frame with polycarbonate lenses Features: UV Protection, Lightweight Ideal For: Unisex Case: Included Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Surprise your dad with timeless luxury this Father’s Day. The Armani Exchange Black Analogue Watch is now available at special rates on Myntra. With a sleek black dial, stainless steel strap, and minimalist design, this watch is perfect for work and casual occasions. It’s a bold, stylish statement piece he’ll cherish for years. Celebrate Father’s Day with precision and class through Myntra’s curated sale.

Specifications Display: Analogue Dial Colour: Black Strap Colour: Black Strap Material: Stainless Steel Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 50 meters Case Diameter: Approx. 44 mm Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your dad’s essentials with the Tommy Hilfiger Colourblocked Leather Wallet, a stylish, durable pick, now available at a discounted price during Myntra’s End of Reason sale. This premium leather wallet combines black and navy hues in a sleek two-fold design, offering functionality and elegance. With ample space for cards and cash, it’s a perfect everyday accessory for the modern dad. Don’t miss this fashionable and functional gift option.

Specifications Type: Two-fold wallet Material: Genuine Leather Colours: Black & Navy Blue Branding: Embossed logo Closure: Bi-fold Features: Multiple card slots, cash compartments, coin pocket Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? The LOUIS STITCH Necktie Accessory Gift Set on Myntra is a thoughtful, stylish pick. Featuring a premium tie, pocket square, and matching cufflinks, this set makes dressing up effortless and refined. Elegant packaging and fine craftsmanship make it ideal for professional dads who appreciate details. Celebrate his presence with sophistication this Father’s Day through Myntra’s exclusive offers.

Specifications Items Included: Tie, Pocket Square, Cufflinks Material: Microfiber/Satin blend (tie & square), Metal (cufflinks) Pattern: Printed/Solid (varies) Packaging: Premium box included Usage: Formal/Semi-formal events Colour Options: Multiple (as per availability) Care: Dry clean recommended Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Wrap your love in style with The Tie Hub’s Printed Scarf, now featured in Myntra’s End of Reason sale. Crafted for men who value subtle sophistication, this accessory enhances formal and smart-casual outfits. Lightweight and stylish, it’s the ideal addition to your dad’s wardrobe. Surprise him with a unique yet practical gift that speaks volumes of your appreciation.

Specifications Material: Soft woven blend (typically silk or modal) Pattern: Printed Dimensions: Approx. 180 cm x 30 cm Usage: Casual to formal layering Finish: Smooth edges Care Instructions: Dry clean only Click Here to Buy

Similar articles for you:

Casio vintage watches that will redefine your chic style: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd

Myntra End Of Reason Sale: Father’s Day gifts with blockbuster discounts; From belts to cufflinks

Myntra End of Reason Sale is giving up to 50% off on shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and more

FAQ for Father's Day Gifts When is Father’s Day celebrated? Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. In 2025, it falls on Sunday, June 15.

What are popular Father’s Day gift ideas? Popular gift ideas include: Personalized gifts (e.g., mugs, photo frames, keychains) Tools and gadgets Grilling equipment or accessories Apparel (shirts, hats, etc.) Experiences (tickets to a game, golf outing, etc.) DIY cards and crafts from kids

When is Myntra End of Reason sale ending? Myntra End of Reason sale is ending on June 12, 2025

How can I celebrate Father’s Day on a budget? Celebrating doesn’t have to cost much. Some budget-friendly ideas: Cook a homemade meal Go for a walk or bike ride together Make a DIY gift Watch his favorite movie Spend quality time talking and relaxing

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.