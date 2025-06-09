Myntra End of Reason Sale ends soon: Get up to 60% off on long-lasting perfumes for men and women

Myntra End of Reason Sale is just on the verge of ending, with the last day being June 12, 2025. So, in case, you wish to buy perfumes from the sale, the right time is now. Myntra is giving perfume for men, women, and unisex at up to 60% off. During the sale, you get to pick from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Diesel, Bentley, Boss, and many more. Best perfume for sale at Myntra End of Reason Sale(AI generated)

So, get your hands on the sale and bring home your favourite signature scent, that too at up to 60% off. Either for your personal use or for gifting purpose, these perfumes make the best choice. So, have a look at our top 8 picks of best perfumes for both men and women during Myntra sale.

GUESS 1981 Indigo for Men blends a casual, rugged essence with modern sophistication. This perfume has a fresh, long-lasting fragrance that opens with fig and blue lavender, evolving into coconut water and iris for a cool, refreshing heart. The base notes of cedarwood and musk add warmth and depth, perfect for everyday wear. Be it a daytime outing or a relaxed evening, 1981 Indigo offers an effortlessly masculine scent.

Specifications Gender Men Fragrance Type Eau De Toilette Scent Notes Fig, blue lavender, coconut water, iris, cedarwood, musk Longevity Long-lasting Usage Casual, daytime wear Click Here to Buy

Estee Lauder Beautiful Magnolia celebrates the blossoming journey of love with a romantic, floral scent. Opening with lush magnolia petals and lotus, this perfume transitions into gardenia and Turkish rose for a heart of feminine beauty. It has base notes of cedarwood, musk, and ambrox that adds a sensual finish. Ideal for modern romantics, this long-lasting Eau De Parfum captures the spirit of joyful emotions and lasting impressions with every spray.

Specifications Gender Women Fragrance Type Eau De Parfum Scent Notes Magnolia, lotus, gardenia, Turkish rose, cedarwood, ambrox Longevity Long-lasting Usage Romantic, special occasions Click Here to Buy

DIESEL D5 Eau De Toilette redefines bold masculinity with a vibrant, contemporary twist. It begins with a burst of fresh citrus and aromatic spices, layered with heart notes of lavender and sage. The powerful base of woods and amber creates a lasting impression. This perfume is perfect for the daring and adventurous man. It energises and empowers, making it ideal for daily wear or spontaneous nights out.

Specifications Gender Men Fragrance Type Eau De Toilette Scent Notes Citrus, spices, lavender, sage, woody notes, amber Longevity Moderate to long-lasting Usage Everyday wear, evening Click Here to Buy

Tommy Now Girl is a youthful and energetic fragrance designed for modern, free-spirited women. This fragrance opens with a vibrant mix of citrus and spicy ginger, flowing into floral heart notes of magnolia and jasmine. A warm base of cashmeran and musk gives it a lasting appeal. This perfume is perfect for daytime adventures or casual get-togethers.

Specifications Gender Women Fragrance Type Eau De Toilette Scent Notes Citrus, ginger, magnolia, jasmine, cashmeran, musk Longevity Moderate Usage Casual, daytime Click Here to Buy

Davidoff Cool Water for Men is an iconic aquatic fragrance that refreshes and invigorates. It opens with a burst of mint and lavender, creating an immediate cool sensation, followed by floral and woody middle notes. A base of musk and amber provides depth and masculinity. Known for its clean, crisp character, this timeless scent is perfect for active men who embrace freshness and vitality.

Specifications Gender Men Fragrance Type Eau De Toilette Scent Notes Mint, lavender, jasmine, oakmoss, musk, amber Longevity Moderate Usage Everyday, sporty Click Here to Buy

Tommy Hilfiger Impact Intense is a bold and powerful fragrance for ambitious men. It starts with spicy notes of red apple and pink pepper, evolving into a woody heart with chestnut and resinous amber. The rich base of sandalwood and tonka bean enhances its depth. Designed to inspire and empower, this long-lasting Eau De Parfum leaves a strong, charismatic trail from day to night.

Specifications Gender Men Fragrance Type Eau De Parfum Scent Notes Red apple, pink pepper, chestnut, amber, sandalwood, tonka Longevity Long-lasting Usage Evening, formal or business wear Click Here to Buy

Jaguar Era Reloaded is a sleek, modern fragrance that channels strength and elegance. Opening with citrus and fresh aromatic herbs, this perfume dives into a refined floral-woody heart. The deep base of leather, patchouli, and amber creates a masculine signature. This Eau De Parfum is tailored for confident men.

Specifications Gender Men Fragrance Type Eau De Parfum Scent Notes Citrus, herbs, florals, leather, patchouli, amber Longevity Long-lasting Usage Office, evening, formal events Click Here to Buy

Calvin Klein One Essence Intense is a deeper, more refined take on the original CK One. This unisex fragrance blends citrus top notes with a rich floral heart and an intense, musky base. Designed for both men and women, it offers a balanced and captivating scent that lingers beautifully. It’s an ideal fragrance for those who appreciate a bold character and long-lasting smell.

Specifications Gender Unisex Fragrance Type Parfum Scent Notes Citrus, florals, musk, woods Longevity Intense, long-lasting Usage All-day wear, unisex signature scent Click Here to Buy

Bentley Momentum Unbreakable is a daring, robust fragrance for men who seek excellence. It combines spicy notes of violet leaf and black pepper with a smoky heart of papyrus and vetiver. The mineral amber and cedarwood base reflects Bentley’s refined strength and luxury. A statement scent, it offers long-lasting performance and a distinctive trail, ideal for ambitious, modern men.

Specifications Gender Men Fragrance Type Eau De Parfum Scent Notes Violet leaf, black pepper, papyrus, vetiver, amber, cedarwood Longevity Long-lasting Usage Evening, formal, signature wear Click Here to Buy

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion is an enchanting fragrance that embodies timeless femininity and love. Opening with candied citrus, it unfolds into a luminous heart of orange blossom, supported by a sensual base of creamy vanilla and musk. This rich Eau De Parfum offers a comforting yet sophisticated aura, perfect for women who radiate elegance and warmth. Ideal for romantic evenings or special occasions.

Specifications Gender Women Fragrance Type Eau De Parfum Scent Notes Candied citrus, orange blossom, vanilla, musk Longevity Long-lasting Usage Romantic, special occasions Click Here to Buy

FAQ for best perfumes How can I make my perfume last longer? Apply to moisturized skin or use a matching body lotion. Layer with the same scented products (shower gel, lotion). Store perfume in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

What are top, middle, and base notes? Top notes: The first impression, lasting 5–15 minutes (e.g., citrus). Middle (heart) notes: Emerge after top notes fade, last a few hours (e.g., floral, spices). Base notes: The long-lasting scent, develops after 30+ minutes (e.g., musk, vanilla, wood).

How should I store my perfume? Keep it in a cool, dark place. Avoid heat, humidity, and direct sunlight to preserve the scent.

Can perfume expire? Yes. Most perfumes last 3–5 years, depending on ingredients and storage. If the color changes or the scent smells sour, it may be expired.

Why doesn’t my perfume smell the same on me as it does on someone else? Body chemistry, skin type, diet, and environment all influence how a perfume reacts and smells on each person.

