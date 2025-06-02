Myntra End of Reason Sale: Get up to 70% off on lipsticks, foundations, primers, and more

Time to upgrade your makeup arsenal as Myntra's End of Reason Sale is here. The sale that began on May 31st, 2025 and will continue until June 12, 2025, will give you all your makeup essentials at up to 70% off. So, be it your bold red lipstick or a skin illuminating primer, Myntra End of Reason Sale is there for all your needs. Myntra End of Reason Sale: Get up to 70% off on makeup products

Along with up to 70% off, Myntra is also offering an additional ₹500 off on your 1st purchase made via app. In addition to this, there are plenty of coupon and voucher discounts as well. So, here is a list of products you can add to your cart right away and save big.

Make a bold statement with the MACximal Matte Mini Lipstick at the Myntra's End of Reason Sale. The ultra-matte formula of this lipstick glides smoothly while hydrating your lips with shea butter. Lightweight and intensely pigmented, this lipstick delivers high-impact colour in a pocket-sized format. Ideal for everyday glam or special events, this lipstick ensures a long-lasting, transfer-resistant pout with no dryness.

Specifications Finish: Matte Key Ingredient: Shea Butter Size: Mini Shade: Forever Curious Texture: Creamy Matte Benefits: Long-lasting, Non-drying, Travel-friendly Usage: Apply directly from the bullet or with a brush Click Here to Buy

Get intense, smudge-proof definition with the Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. Designed for all-day wear, this creamy kajal liner glides effortlessly and sets quickly for a waterproof, sweat-resistant finish. This kajal offers high-pigment formula that enhances eyes in a single stroke and stays in place through heat and humidity.

Specifications Type: Kajal Pencil Wear Time: 24 Hours Features: Waterproof, Smudge-proof Texture: Creamy Usage: Upper and lower lash lines or waterline Shade Range: Multiple Click Here to Buy

Create bold, defined eyes effortlessly with the MARS Ink Black Smudge Proof Liquid Eyeliner Pen. Part of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, this eyeliner delivers intense black pigment with precision. Its felt-tip applicator allows clean, controlled lines, perfect for wings or graphic looks. The quick-drying, smudge-proof formula lasts all day without fading. Be you're heading to work or a night out, this eyeliner pen makes eye definition quick and easy.

Specifications Type: Liquid Eyeliner Pen Color: Intense Black Applicator: Felt-tip Features: Smudge-proof, Quick-dry Finish: Matte Wear Time: Long-lasting Click Here to Buy

Add drama to your lashes with the SWISS BEAUTY Precision Thickening Long Lash Mascara, now on Myntra's End of Reason Sale. This mascara separates, lengthens, and volumizes each lash with a clump-free formula. Its precision wand reaches even the smallest lashes, offering maximum impact and definition. Go natural or bold, this mascara enhances your eye makeup effortlessly while being easy to apply and remove.

Specifications Type: Volumizing Mascara Effect: Lengthening & Thickening Wand: Precision brush Finish: Intense black Wear: Smudge-proof Suitable for: All lash types Click Here to Buy

Amp up your eye game with the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Taupe, featured in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. This creamy shadow stick glides on effortlessly and blends seamlessly, locking in rich colour for up to 8 hours. Ideal for on-the-go use, it delivers crease-free, smudge-resistant wear. The soft taupe shade flatters all skin tones and works well for both solo wear and layered looks.

Specifications Type: Cream Eye Shadow Stick Weight: 1.6 g Shade: Taupe Wear Time: Up to 8 hours Features: Crease-proof, Smudge-resistant Click Here to Buy

Unleash endless eye looks with the Makeup Revolution London Pro New Neutrals Eye Shadow Palette during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. Featuring richly pigmented neutrals, metallics, and warm tones, this palette suits every skin tone and occasion. The blendable formula ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear. Get work ready eyes or a bold night look with this versatile palette.

Specifications Type: Eye Shadow Palette Shades: Warm neutrals, metallics, shimmers Finish: Matte, Satin, Metallic Features: Blendable, High pigment Palette Size: Multi-shade (approx. 18 shades) Skin Types: All Click Here to Buy

Get flawless skin with the Deborah Milano IL Fondotinta Protecting Hydrating Foundation, available in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. This foundation combines coverage with skincare, hydrating while protecting against environmental damage. Its lightweight texture blends seamlessly for a natural finish. Enriched with SPF, it shields the skin while delivering even tone and radiance all day. Ideal for daily use on all skin types.

Specifications Type: Liquid Foundation Features: Hydrating, Protective Coverage: Medium to full Finish: Natural Key Ingredients: Hydrating complex, SPF Skin Type: All Click Here to Buy

Achieve a smooth, even base with Colorbar Flawless Finish Primer, on sale at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. This primer minimizes pores and fine lines, creating a perfect canvas for makeup. Its lightweight, silky formula blurs imperfections and enhances makeup longevity. Suitable for all skin types, it keeps makeup in place through long hours, reducing the need for touch-ups. A staple in any beauty routine.

Specifications Type: Face Primer Texture: Lightweight, Silky Finish: Smooth, Matte Features: Pore minimizing, Long-wear support Skin Type: All Use: Before foundation or standalone Click Here to Buy

Indulge in vibrant nail color with Chambor’s Set of 3 Multicoloured 0312 Shiny Gel Effect Nail Lacquers, now available in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. These polishes deliver salon-like shine and smooth coverage in every swipe. The chip-resistant gel formula dries quickly and offers rich color payoff without a UV lamp. Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this trio adds a pop of glam to your manicure routine.

Specifications Type: Nail Lacquer Set Finish: Gel-like Shine Color: Multicolored Set (0312) Features: Quick-drying, Chip-resistant Number of Units: 3 Suitable for: All nail types Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Myntra End of Reason Sale When is the Myntra End of Reason Sale starting? Myntra End of Reason Sale is already live.

What are the categories for sale? You can find exclusive discounts on apparel, footwear, skincare, hair care, makeup, and grooming products.

What are the bank offers? You can get 10% instant discount on transactions with ICICI, Axis, and Kotak Bank cards (minimum spend ₹3,500; maximum discount ₹1,000).

What is the discount percentage on makeup products? You can get makeup products at up to 70% off.

