Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST brings the ultimate Gen Z fashion sale at 50-90% off: Shop, slay, repeat

If your cart is always overflowing but your wallet says “maybe later,” then we’ve got some game-changing news! The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is here to turn your wishlist into reality with discounts of 50-90% off on all your favourite Gen Z fashion essentials. If you’re into Y2K vibes, oversized fits, streetwear, or dopamine dressing, this sale is about to take your fashion game to a whole new level. Think of this as your golden ticket to a wardrobe glow-up without the guilt. Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST(Pexels)

The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is packed with trendy fits, from baggy cargo pants and crop tops to chunky sneakers and aesthetic accessories. If you want to channel main character energy or serve effortless cool-girl vibes, these discounts will have you saying, “Add to cart” faster than you can double-tap an OOTD post. And with savings this crazy, you might as well call it retail therapy, Gen Z edition!

Swap out the same-old basics for statement pieces that scream “trendsetter.” Rock that varsity jacket you’ve been eyeing, grab that viral corset top, or finally get your hands on the must-have sneakers of the season. The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST won’t last forever, and neither will these mind-blowing deals! So now’s the time to stock up and step out in style. Go on, fill that cart because your dream wardrobe is just a checkout away!

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST best picks for women:

Y2K fashion: Nostalgia but make it Gen Z

The Y2K aesthetic is officially a Gen Z favourite, and the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is making it easier than ever to get that early 2000s glow-up! Think low-rise jeans, baby tees and mini skirts; all at 50-90% off. If you’re channeling your inner pop princess or rocking a cargo pants and crop top combo, now’s the time to build your dream Y2K wardrobe.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Streetwear slay: The bigger, the better

When it comes to Gen Z fashion, oversized is the way to go! From baggy cargo pants to graphic tees and varsity jackets, the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST has all the streetwear essentials you need to serve effortless cool. If you’re going for an edgy, skater-girl vibe or a relaxed, tomboy aesthetic, these pieces will have you looking like you just stepped out of a fashion week after-party.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cottagecore chic: Soft, dreamy, and aesthetic

Gen Z is all about the cottagecore aesthetic, and if you love flowy dresses, dainty florals, and soft pastel hues, this sale is your fairy tale come true! The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is serving up puff-sleeve tops, tiered skirts, crochet cardigans, and vintage-inspired must-haves at prices you won’t believe. Now’s the time to grab these aesthetic steals. After all, nothing says Gen Z like dressing like a modern-day Jane Austen character!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Athleisure goals: Where comfort meets cool

Gen Z fashion is all about blending style and comfort, and nothing does that better than athleisure. From trendy co-ord sets and seamless leggings to oversized sweatshirts and biker shorts, the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST has all the comfy-chic essentials at 50-90% off. If you’re hitting the gym, running errands, or just lounging in style, now’s the time to stock up on pieces that work for every occasion.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST best picks for men:

Streetwear essentials: The everyday Gen Z uniform

At the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST, you’ll find everything from oversized graphic tees and baggy jeans to bomber jackets at 50-90% off. This sale has the freshest drops to keep your wardrobe on point. Pair a statement hoodie with wide-leg cargos, or rock a monochrome fit. The streets are your runway, and these deals are too good to miss!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Techwear: Future-ready fashion for the bold

Cargo joggers, and zip-up hoodies; Gen Z guys love techwear for its edgy, functional aesthetic. And with the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST, you can score these futuristic fits at unreal discounts. Think chic, all-black outfits with layered textures and reflective details that scream next-level style. If you’re heading to a night out or just want to level up your everyday look, techwear is a must-have.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist staples: Clean, sharp, and timeless

Not every Gen Z guy is about loud prints, sometimes, less is more. The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST has classic wardrobe staples like neutral-toned t-shirts, slim-fit trousers and linen shirts at steal-worthy prices. If your style leans towards effortless sophistication, this is your chance to stock up on quality basics. A crisp white shirt with linen pants? Timeless. A well-fitted black tee with straight-leg jeans? Always in. These minimalist pieces will have you looking sharp without trying too hard.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Athleisure: Because comfort is non-negotiable

Why choose between comfort and style when you can have both? Gen Z loves athleisure, and the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is making it easier than ever to shop trendy joggers, performance t-shirts, and hoodie-and-track pant sets at massive discounts. These sporty-cool fits have got you covered. Pair joggers with a fitted hoodie for an effortless street-style look. Because looking good should never mean feeling uncomfortable!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is officially the hottest sale of the season, and with deals this insane, your dream wardrobe is just a checkout away. If you’re into Y2K, streetwear, techwear, or minimalist fashion, now’s the time to haul like never before.

Similar stories for you:

Myntra FWD: Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z

Style in fast forward: Look sharp, stay ahead with Myntra FWD

Loveyapa: Take cues from Khushi Kapoor and embrace Gen Z fashion must-haves

Sushmita Sen’s iconic looks to channel your inner diva and dress like a stunner

Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST FAQs What is the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST? The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is an exclusive fashion sale where you can shop the hottest Gen Z fashion essentials at 50-90% off. From Y2K trends and streetwear to athleisure and minimalist staples, this sale has everything you need to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank!

How can I get the best deals during Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST? To make the most of the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST, create a wishlist in advance, turn on Myntra app notifications, and shop early to grab the best styles before they sell out. Keep an eye out for additional coupons and bank offers for even bigger savings on Gen Z fashion essentials!

What fashion categories are on sale? The Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST covers all the must-have styles for Gen Z, including Y2K fashion, streetwear, athleisure, techwear, and minimalist staples. Whether you love oversized hoodies, cargo pants, trendy co-ord sets, or classic basics, this sale has everything you need to refresh your wardrobe.

When is the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST happening? The dates for the Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST are 15th to 17th February 2025. Keep an eye on Myntra’s app and website to grab your favourite styles before they sell out. Trust us, these deals won’t last forever!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.