Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist shares if egg masks actually make hair healthy; reveals 'what truly works'

If you love testing DIY haircare and skincare hacks, you might want to know what a celebrity hairstylist had to say in a new video he posted on Instagram. Hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with everyone from Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Nita Ambani, spoke about whether your hair can really benefit from 'applying curd and eggs'. Also read | Easy homemade remedies for DIY organic, chemical-free hair masks Eggs are often used in DIY hair masks. (Pexels)

He wrote in his caption, “DIY masks might give your hair a quick boost, but when it comes to lasting results, it’s all about the right ingredients. Here’s why applying curd and eggs externally isn’t enough and what truly works for your hair health! Disclaimer: Please note that I am not a medical expert, and my insights are based solely on my personal experiences as a hairstylist For any specific issues or concerns, I recommend consulting a medical professional.”

What did he say about DIY masks

Amit Thakur said in the video, “Just applying curd and eggs to your hair is not going to make it healthy. While curd is rich in lactic acid and helps balance the hair pH, making it more conditioned, it does not reverse hair damage. Eggs have protein, vitamins, and fatty acids; but when you apply them externally to your hair, the protein molecules are too big to penetrate inside the hair shaft.”

So are these DIY masks no good? Amit said as he explained 'what actually works', “These coat your hair so your hair looks smoother and shinier but they do not help make a lasting difference on the hair. So what actually works? Products that have good formulations, that use active ingredients derived from all these natural foods like curd, egg, and rice. They can do wonders for your hair.”

Many dropped comments on his video, including actor Janhvi Kapoor, who wrote, "Main toh dahi aur ande hi lagati hooooon oops (I only apply curd and eggs on my hair)." Others, too, shared their surprise, with one person commenting, “I had severe hair fall a few years ago, and only egg and curd helped me... it stopped my hair fall.”

DIY hair masks you can try

If you are still looking for easy at-home hair mask recipes to try in your spare time, we have suggestions for you. Similar to DIY body scrubs and face masks, you'll be amazed at how simple the recipes for homemade hair masks can be. They can be a part of your self-care routine and a budget-friendly alternative to expensive store-bought products.

Don't miss these 5 easy natural hair masks for hair growth. You can also check out these homemade hair mask recipes for healthy hair.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.