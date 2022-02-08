On-trend: All that glitters is sequins!

Remember the iconic Poo (from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) in sequined cropped tops and lehengas. The glittering fabrics were in trend during the y2k era. On and off the runway, on red carpets and award nights, stars were sparkling in style. Be it a gorgeous saree, or a chic dress, it was all glittering like a night sky.

Dating the trend back to 70s, designer Rina Dhaka recalls it as a disco era. She says, “Back in the 70s, the trend was big. Everyone was wearing these disco ball fabrics. The comeback of this style nowadays is a result of fine affordable fabrics that are available in the market as the technology has advanced so much. It’s very easy to get quality fabrics now.” Adding, “Many luxury labels and fast fashion brands are using sequins in their collections.”

Furthermore, sequin sarees were a must during the 80s. Designer Manish Malhotra, who has dressed celebrities in his aumbre sequinned saree says, “There was always a sequin chiffon saree for weddings back in the time. I created my sequined saree with Kareena Kapoor Khan two years ago and it’s still rocking among celebrities. Now I see a lot of designers also working with sequins, even internationally, brands are big on using sequins.”

The trend seems to be making a comeback of late, as a slew of celebrities are flaunting their shimmery outfits. What better occasion than a Valentine’s date to rock a glamourous outfit. Check out these looks and get inspired to rock it!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dons a sequined couture dress

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears a mid length sequin dress in dual tones sequins, pink and purple. The dress features a pleating detail around the waist. Choosing a dress is a no brainer when it comes to party outfits. The dress can be rocked as it is for any occasion. Be it a night of dancing or an early supper. These sequin dresses are generally reflective and must be avoided during day time.

Nora Fatehi wears a matching sequined set

Actor Nora Fatehi dons a copper sequined pant suit with a knot detail around the waist. Completing the look with layered jewellery and crystal embossed heels. The look is perfect for a formal night out. Rock a high pony tail with the ensemble. One can also pair a solid shirt, or a satin tube top underneath for a modest look. The pieces can also be styled as separates with other garments for a statement look.

Parineeti Chopra wears an aumbre sequined saree

Actor Parineeti Chopra drapes an ombre sequined saree in the shades of blue with a black blouse. The translucent sequins on the saree, keeps it subtle while staying true to the reflective nature of sequins. It can be worn from day to night as the saree lends itself for experimentation. Style it with a similar sequin blouse for a monochromatic look.

Malaika Arora wears a copper sequined dress

Actor Malaika Arora sports a copper sequins dress with a crystal embroidered bustier. Keeping the dress as the highlight of the of the look, the actor chose to keep the make-up minimal and completed the look with nude pumps. Keeping away from any jewellery the shoulder pads takes the focus. The look is perfect for a date night.

Ananya Panday wears a sequined bomber jacket

Actor Ananya Panday rocks a sequined bomber jacket with a monokini. The multicolour sequined jacket sits perfectly with the black and white monokini underneath. One can always choose a statement jacket like this to elevate any look. Take any look from day to night with just a smudge of glitter, be it a jacket, pant or a scarf.