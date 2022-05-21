Perfect cup of tea is no myth!

Where there’s tea, there’s happiness — phrases like these are quite a common sight on tea lovers’ social media pages. With India featuring among the world’s top tea-drinking nations, every day is International Tea Day, chai lovers would say.

In India, tea has been savoured since time immemorial, with plantations situated in various states. “But, commercial production began and reached other parts of the country and the world after 1824. Thereafter, the British government pursued production and trade,” informs Pallavi Nigam Sahay, tea connoisseur and author of A sip in Time.

All tea comes from a plant called camellia sinensis. But, based on the type of leaves picked and the level of oxidation or processing, tea is classified into five types, namely black, green, oolong, white and pu-erh. “Tea in its most natural, immaculate state is white tea. With minimum processing, low oxidation and frequent air drying, it falls under the high-grade category. Black tea manufacturing is the result of days of intense labour that involves plucking, sieving and withering. Green tea is harvested just like black tea, but prepared by steaming, pan-frying and drying the leaves. Oolong tea is a rare antioxidant-rich tea made from partially oxidised tea leaves. The partial oxidation leads to fresh, golden liquor with a fruity and floral taste. For pu-erh tea, processing involves two stages. First, the tea leaves are prepared like green tea and later undergo fermentation. They are then kept for prolonged storage under high humidity,” shares Ekta Jain, tea sommelier and CMO, Octavius Tea.

One must be cautious with tea pairings. “The robust and decadent nature of black tea goes well with a rich, heavy Indian breakfast. Green tea is smooth, light and earthy, and goes well with light vegetarian food like salads, mild dishes and curries. Fruity herbal or green tea blends go well with citrusy desserts. White tea, due to its subtle flavour, is usually paired with the mildest of flavours, to enjoy its rare taste and sweetness. And masala chai can be paired with classic spicy Indian snacks,” adds Jain.

Tea and its variations, enriched with ingredients such as saffron, ginger, lime, etc. has long been revered for its numerous health benefits. “From improving cardiovascular health to boosting cognitive function, there is much to be discovered about the potential health benefits of this ancient beverage. Black tea, when consumed in moderation, reduces stress and pushes for a healthy lifestyle. White tea, on the other hand, is rich in antioxidants,” says Jhawar, tea sommelier and founder of CelesTè.

Common mistakes to avoid

Choose teapots and brewing methods that allow you to easily separate the tea leaves from the liquor.

Tea leaves must be stored away from sunlight, in an airtight box.

Whole leaf teas are delicate and need to be steeped only for a few minutes to extract the brew. Green tea, oolong tea and white tea are not supposed to be boiled at all.

Pouring boiling water over green tea leaves immediately is a bad idea, as it might end up affecting catechins that are important for your body. Allow the boiling water to rest for a few minutes, then pour the hot water. Steep the fine tea leaves for one to two minutes, depending on your taste.

We recommend using one tea bag or 1tsp loose tea for 200ml of water.

