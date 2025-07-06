Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Price drop on Armani Exchange watches: Top 8 picks of timeless luxury at low prices

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Now’s your moment to shop Armani Exchange watches at dropped prices! From luxe leather to sleek stainless steel, timeless style is now affordable.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Armani Exchange Hampton Analog Black Dial Silver Band Mens Stainless Steel Watch-AX2103 View Details checkDetails

₹12,875

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹16,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-Ax2164 View Details checkDetails

₹17,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Brown Dial Men Watch-Ax1740, Brown Band View Details checkDetails

₹9,796

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Analog Blue Dial Mens Watch – AX1335 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹9,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹16,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial and Band Mens Stainless Steel Watch-AX2189 View Details checkDetails

₹8,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Your wrist just found its new best friend. If you’re dressing for boardroom brilliance or weekend escapes, an Armani Exchange watch is a statement. And now, with these exclusive price drops, you can own a piece of Italian sophistication without breaking the bank. From leather to stainless steel to silicone, these watches are built for men who value style, performance, and the power of now.

Price drop on Armani Exchange watches: Top 8 picks of timeless luxury at low prices(Pexels)
Price drop on Armani Exchange watches: Top 8 picks of timeless luxury at low prices(Pexels)

 

Top 8 Armani Exchange watches to get now!

 

1.

Armani Exchange Hampton Analog Black Dial Silver Band Men's Stainless Steel Watch – AX2103

Loading Suggestions...

Classic, minimal, and sleek — this Hampton AX2103 in black and silver offers a timeless silhouette that works with every look. The stainless steel bracelet adds just the right shine to level up a formal outfit, while the black dial brings moody charm.

Style it with: A crisp white shirt, navy suit, or even a black tee with denim. It’s your everyday power piece.

2.

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch – AX1723

Loading Suggestions...

This navy-toned leather number is for the man who mixes elegance with individuality. The blue dial with silver indices makes this piece stand out without shouting. Sleek, smooth, and subtly bold.

Style it with: Tan chinos, white linen shirts, or a tailored blazer. Perfect for semi-formal day events.

3.

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch – AX2164

Loading Suggestions...

Bold yet versatile, this black-on-black watch is a power move in itself. With a gunmetal stainless steel band and black dial, the AX2164 gives off effortless confidence with modern sophistication.

Style it with: Monochrome looks, leather jackets, or an all-black airport outfit.

4.

Armani Exchange Leather Analog Brown Dial Men’s Watch – AX1740

Loading Suggestions...

For lovers of vintage tones and classic design, the brown dial + leather band combo is unbeatable. The AX1740 blends warmth and luxury, making it a top pick for everyday wear and autumn tones.

Style it with: Khaki trousers, cardigans, or anything in beige, olive, or rust.

 

5.

Armani Exchange Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch – AX1335

Loading Suggestions...

A blue dial with subtle silver markers gives this watch a clean, modern feel. Simple enough for daily wear, yet elegant enough to wear with a blazer. Think of it as a staple with a fresh pop of colour.

Style it with: Office formals, business-casual outfits, or even wedding guest attire.

6.

Armani Exchange Silicone Analog Black Dial Unisex Watch – AX1326

Loading Suggestions...

Sporty meets street in this black silicone strap watch. With its lightweight build and edgy look, it’s a go-to for casual wear and active lifestyles. Gender-neutral and made for movement.

Style it with: Athleisure fits, joggers, oversized tees, or denim + sneakers combos.

7.

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch – AX1720

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist design, maximum impact. With its matte black dial and slim build, the AX1720 is all about refined masculinity. No distractions. Just style and substance.

Style it with: Formal dinner looks, first date outfits, or as a gift for someone who values sleek design.

8.

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial & Band Men’s Stainless Steel Watch – AX2189

Loading Suggestions...

All-black everything. The AX2189 is pure elegance on your wrist. Bold links, minimalist dial, and a stealthy finish make this watch the hero of any outfit — especially when you mean business.

Style it with: Black suits, leather coats, or layered urban fits. This one doesn’t whisper — it speaks.

 

Luxury doesn’t always have to come at full price. These Armani Exchange watches bring top-tier style, unmatched detailing, and precision engineering — now at prices that make it even more irresistible. If you prefer leather, stainless steel, or silicone, there’s a watch here for your every moment. But remember, the clock’s ticking on these deals.

 

Similar stories for you:

10 Armani Exchange watches with amazing discounts picked for you; It's time to flex!

Sports watches built to outlast the day: Top 8 power wrist pieces for men

8 Fastrack watches you’ll want on your wrist right now: Stylish must-have picks!

 

 

Price drop on Armani Exchange watches: Top 8 picks of timeless luxury: FAQs

  • Are these Armani watches water-resistant?

    Yes, most Armani Exchange watches come with water resistance (usually 30 to 50 metres). Always check product details for exact specs.

  • Do these watches come with a warranty?

    Most Armani Exchange watches come with a 1 to 2-year international warranty. Please refer to the brand’s warranty card included in the box.

  • Are these original Armani Exchange models?

    Yes, these are authentic Armani Exchange watches sold via authorised Amazon/Myntra sellers.

  • Can I wear these watches daily?

    Absolutely. These watches are built for both everyday wear and special occasions. Stainless steel and silicone models are especially durable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Price drop on Armani Exchange watches: Top 8 picks of timeless luxury at low prices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On