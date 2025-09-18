Price drop on Guess watches! Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on September 23, and luxury just got more affordable! Guess watches, known for their bold designs and timeless appeal, are now available at up to 80% off. If you’re into sporty silicone straps, sleek chronographs, or elegant stainless steel finishes, there’s a perfect timepiece waiting for you. Here are the top picks you can grab before they sell out. Price drop on Guess watches! 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon(Amazon)

Top deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best 8 Guess watches at up to 80% off:

Loading Suggestions...

This sporty timepiece is built for active lifestyles, featuring a durable silicone strap that ensures comfort all day long. With bold detailing and a contemporary design, it easily transitions from workout wear to casual outings. A must-have for men who love function with style.

Loading Suggestions...

A sleek combination of a gunmetal dial and a black strap makes this watch versatile and modern. Perfect for daily wear, it balances sophistication with simplicity, ensuring you always look effortlessly stylish. A timeless option for work or evenings out.

Loading Suggestions...

Part of the iconic Monarch Collection, this watch reflects refined craftsmanship and elegance. With premium details and a strong design statement, it is ideal for those who prefer a luxurious look. A perfect piece to elevate formal outfits.

Loading Suggestions...

With its tech-inspired design, this watch from the Gadget Collection is edgy and modern. The bold face and sleek finish make it stand out, while still being versatile enough for everyday wear. A stylish option for men who like futuristic fashion.

Loading Suggestions...

This chronograph is a striking blend of sophistication and functionality. The bold blue dial pairs beautifully with a rich brown strap, making it a statement accessory. It’s not just a watch but an extension of your personal style.

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek and powerful, this stainless steel watch is perfect for formal and semi-formal occasions. The black dial adds a bold contrast to its silver finish, creating a timeless appeal. A versatile accessory that works for any event.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with a classic silver strap and a sharp black dial, this watch radiates elegance. It’s perfect for men who value simplicity with a touch of sophistication. A wardrobe essential that pairs seamlessly with both office and evening looks.

Loading Suggestions...

This stylish timepiece combines a sleek black strap with a silver tone case for a balanced, refined look. The gunmetal dial adds a modern twist, making it perfect for both casual and formal wear. A versatile pick for men who want understated luxury.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE; Get up to 80% off on top fashion brands

Navratri Essentials: Up to 80% off on quirky yet stylish decor items to revamp your home for the festive season ahead

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon: 10 printed kurta sets at up to 80% off

Price drop on Guess watches! 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon: FAQs Are these Guess watches authentic? Yes, all watches sold on Amazon are 100% genuine and come with manufacturer warranties.

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival start? The sale starts September 23! Early deals are already live, so you can shop before the rush.

Do these watches come with water resistance? Most Guess watches are water-resistant; specific levels vary by model. Always check details before purchase.

Can I get EMI options on Guess watches during the sale? Yes, Amazon usually offers EMI and bank discounts during the Great Indian Festival.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.