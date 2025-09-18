Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Price drop on Guess watches! Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon

Samarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 09:00 am IST

Grab Guess watches at up to 80% off this Amazon Great Indian Festival! Shop bold, stylish, and timeless timepieces before they’re gone.

GUESS Analogue Black Dial Mens Watch-U1409G2M

₹6,595

GUESS Analog Black Dial Mens Silicone Black Band Watch-Gw0713G2

₹11,397

GUESS Analog Blue Dial Mens Watch-GW0637G1

₹12,020

GUESS Analog Blue Dial Mens Watch-U1409G4M

₹5,799

GUESS Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Men Watch-Gw0574G3, Black Band

₹8,397

GUESS Stainless Steel Phoenix Collection Analog Black Dial Men Watch-Gw0456G1, Gold Band

₹20,995

GUESS Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch-GW0202G2 Genuine Leather, Brown Strap

₹17,996

GUESS Silicone Men 42Mm Analog Watch - Blue Strap Blue Dial Rose Gold Tone Case, Blue, Classic, Blue Band

₹12,995

GUESS Men Green Square Stainless Steel Dial Analog Watch- GW0571G3

₹19,995

The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on September 23, and luxury just got more affordable! Guess watches, known for their bold designs and timeless appeal, are now available at up to 80% off. If you’re into sporty silicone straps, sleek chronographs, or elegant stainless steel finishes, there’s a perfect timepiece waiting for you. Here are the top picks you can grab before they sell out.

Price drop on Guess watches! 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival starts soon(Amazon)

Top deals for you:

Best 8 Guess watches at up to 80% off:

1.

GUESS Silicone Sport Watch
This sporty timepiece is built for active lifestyles, featuring a durable silicone strap that ensures comfort all day long. With bold detailing and a contemporary design, it easily transitions from workout wear to casual outings. A must-have for men who love function with style.

2.

Guess Men’s 42mm Watch - Black Strap, Gunmetal Dial
A sleek combination of a gunmetal dial and a black strap makes this watch versatile and modern. Perfect for daily wear, it balances sophistication with simplicity, ensuring you always look effortlessly stylish. A timeless option for work or evenings out.

3.

Guess Monarch Collection - GW0566G2
Part of the iconic Monarch Collection, this watch reflects refined craftsmanship and elegance. With premium details and a strong design statement, it is ideal for those who prefer a luxurious look. A perfect piece to elevate formal outfits.

4.

Guess Gadget Collection - GW0538G2
With its tech-inspired design, this watch from the Gadget Collection is edgy and modern. The bold face and sleek finish make it stand out, while still being versatile enough for everyday wear. A stylish option for men who like futuristic fashion.

5.

GUESS Chronograph Blue Dial with Brown Strap - GW0202G2
This chronograph is a striking blend of sophistication and functionality. The bold blue dial pairs beautifully with a rich brown strap, making it a statement accessory. It’s not just a watch but an extension of your personal style.

6.

GUESS Continental Black Dial Stainless Steel Watch - GW0256L2
Sleek and powerful, this stainless steel watch is perfect for formal and semi-formal occasions. The black dial adds a bold contrast to its silver finish, creating a timeless appeal. A versatile accessory that works for any event.

7.

GUESS Men’s 42mm Silver Tone Strap Black Dial Watch
Designed with a classic silver strap and a sharp black dial, this watch radiates elegance. It’s perfect for men who value simplicity with a touch of sophistication. A wardrobe essential that pairs seamlessly with both office and evening looks.

8.

Guess Men’s 42mm Watch - Black Strap, Gunmetal Dial, Silver Tone Case
This stylish timepiece combines a sleek black strap with a silver tone case for a balanced, refined look. The gunmetal dial adds a modern twist, making it perfect for both casual and formal wear. A versatile pick for men who want understated luxury.

  • Are these Guess watches authentic?

    Yes, all watches sold on Amazon are 100% genuine and come with manufacturer warranties.

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival start?

    The sale starts September 23! Early deals are already live, so you can shop before the rush.

  • Do these watches come with water resistance?

    Most Guess watches are water-resistant; specific levels vary by model. Always check details before purchase.

  • Can I get EMI options on Guess watches during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon usually offers EMI and bank discounts during the Great Indian Festival.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

