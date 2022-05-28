Reign of statement powersuits

Gone are the days when tailored pantsuits were confined to men’s closets. With the rise in the number of working women around the 1920s, crisp pantsuits quickly started replacing frilled frocks and tiered skirts on streets and glossies alike, thus slowly and steadily gaining prominence in the fashion realm.

Pantsuits, also called powersuits, come with structured broad shoulders having a dominating stature, blurring the lines between masculinity and femininity effortlessly. Today, it is available in a variety of fabrics, cuts, styles, patterns, prints, colours and designs, offering something for everyone. And looks like a number of our Bollywood divas are fans, too, for they have time and again shown their loyalty towards the garment, wearing it on multiple occasions.

Here is a glimpse of how some celebs have styled their pantsuits recently.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram)

Pastel power

For a Cannes Film Festival outing, actor Tamannaah Bhatia styled a lilac top with a clashing pastel green pantsuit, to give a fresh spin to her outfit. While recreating this look, add some bling to the ensemble in the form of chunky gold hoops and complete your outfit with complementing pointed- toe heels.

Tara Sutaria (Instagram)

Red hot

Raising the temperature, actor Tara Sutaria went for a monochromatic red pantsuit look, marrying formal with casual effortlessly. Recreate this look with a red bralette and a matching suit, and pair it with pointed-toe heels, on your next girls’ night out. Keep your makeup subtle and hair flowy.

Navya Naveli Nanda (Instagram)

The waistcoat twist

Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda turned heads at KJo’s party in a white waistcoat with a matching blazer over her shoulders. To give a casual spin to your pantsuit, you too can style it with a waistcoat having a plunging neckline for an evening event. Complete your ensemble with minimal jewellery and nude pumps.

Neetu Kapoor (Instagram)

Classy satin

Among Karan Johar’s guests at his birthday party was actor Neetu Kapoor, who looked stunning in a white satin cami top with a matching pristine pantsuit. A look that can be carried from day to night, you can layer a satin top with a matching pantsuit, accessorise with a handbag and dainty jewellery.

Rakul Preet Singh (Instagram)

Stripe game on point

Rakul Preet Singh wore a pantsuit with zebra print-like stripes over a bright pink bra top, adding a pop of colour. Ideal for a soirée, this pantsuit can be styled with a messy low bun, just like the actor. You can complete the look with gold hoops, and white or black pointed toe heels with glam makeup.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

Neon magic

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan raised the style metre at Cannes 2022 in a neon pink pantsuit with matching chunky pointed-toe heels. If you want to make an entrance, opt for a bright neon pantsuit with coordinating statement shoes. Don’t forget to keep your makeup natural; let your outfit do all the talking.

Sonali Bendre (Instagram)

For the love of tassels

Actor Sonali Bendre donned a well-fitted black pantsuit with tasseled arms, for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash on May 25. If drama is your middle name, this is the look for you! If you’re opting for something similar, ensure you opt for minimal dainty jewellery and open tresses.