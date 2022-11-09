Sharvari Wagh makes a strong case for unbuttoned pants and crop top in latest photoshoot: Check out pic and video

Actor Sharvari Wagh may only be a film old in the entertainment industry, but the star has already captured the hearts of her fan base with her on-screen presence and steal-worthy fashion sense off-screen. Sharvari's wardrobe is full of trendy, comfy and chic pieces. The star also champions Gen-Z fashion trends and often sports the latest Y2K-inspired looks for photoshoots. Her latest photoshoot backs our statement as she slipped into a halter-neck crop top and unbuttoned baggy pants for the same. Yes, you read that right. Keep scrolling to find out the details.

Sharvari Wagh makes a strong case for the unbuttoned-pants style statement

Sporting unbuttoned jeans or pants has become the latest fashion statement with the return of all things Y2K (fashion from the 2000s). This style finds a midway between high-waisted and low-rise pants without committing to a particular trend. Sharvari sported it for a new photoshoot. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor shared the picture from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, "Everybody, after you've eaten too much! #iykyk." The post shows her dressed in a cropped halter-neck top with baggy pants. Sharvari also dropped a BTS video from the same shoot and wrote, "BTS: 10% photoshoot 90% feeling cute." See the picture and video below. (Also Read | Sharvari Wagh makes fans go weak in the knees with her 'Hot' pics in gorgeous bralette and mini skirt: See here)

Coming to Sharvari Wagh's outfit choice for the shoot, she chose a crop top and pants set in white and off-white hues. The bralette-style cropped blouse features broad halter straps, a plunging neck flaunting her décolletage, a short hem length highlighting her toned midriff, and ribbon tie detail on the front.

Sharvari teamed the bralette top with off-white baggy pants, which she unbuttoned at the waist, folding the hem outwards.

The casual-chic look is a perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe. You can wear it while going out on dates or enjoying brunch with friends. Like Sharvari, you can ditch accessories to style the outfit and let it shine on its own.

Lastly, Sharvari chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, sleek black eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

What do you think of Sharvari's outfit?