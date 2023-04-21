7 ways to make your home summer-ready

Pastel it up

Complement the soft pastel backdrops with upholstery in peppier colours and prints (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From pretty pinks to muted blues and yellows, pastels are the go-to palette for summers. Fill your space with upholstery and accessories in the muted shades and you have yourself a calming yet colourful summer environment. “Use pastel colour bedding and accent it with bold hues in forms of throw pillows with floral prints that can make the space look bright,” says Amardeep Gulri, founder and principal designer, Deco-Arte. You can also consider painting your wooden furniture in your favourite pastels.

Create a green space

Cooler colours such as shades of green and blue can help bring in a sense of calm. If you don’t want to get down to painting your walls in the colours, “create a vertical garden in your courtyard or wherever you have a double-height wall,” suggests Nilanjan Bhowal, principal architect at Design Consortium. A green wall-paper with matching décor can also help create a soothing space. Indoor plants such as succulents, palms, and snake plants are also recommended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Add your favourite fragrances

From floral notes such as jasmine or water lilies flavoured scents such as vanilla, fragrances can help you stay calm and feeling refreshed even on the hottest of days. “Add scents all around your house in form of candles, fresh flowers, incense sticks, etc.,” says Gulri. He recommends placing these in your living room, bedroom and even the bathroom. Fragrances like lavender and chamomile are also said to have soothing properties that can help you relax after a tiring hot day. Use these in form of a pillow mist to unwind at the end of a day.

Go for floral arrangements

From bright daisies to pink petunias, summer calls for spaces decorated with fresh, fragrant flowers. Keep a big flower vase in your living room or a small ones in your bedroom and uplift any dull corners. “For a quick and easy way to add character to your decor scheme and bring the outdoors inside, add fresh flowers in bright and bold colours. Grow some Turai creeper with its beautiful yellow flowers,” says Chandrika Sahay, director and principal architect at Meraki Dezine. African violets, begonias, peace lillies, poinsettia make for beautiful arrangements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep it cool

It’s vital to keep your indoors cool, and to do that there are ways other than simply switching on that air conditioner. “Add some visual interest to your home by creating a unique corner with a water urli. Fill it with water lilies and complete the look with brass artefacts. This will add a touch of natural beauty to your home and give it a summery vibe that’s perfect for the season,” says Sahay. Other practical ways also include using white lights instead of yellow bulbs and maximising ventilation.

Go for sheer curtains

Hot days call for airy and breathable spaces that means doing away with any heavy, dark-coloured upholstery and replacing it with breathable fabrics. “Replace heavy curtains with light curtains or blinds that allow sufficient natural light to enter. Use colourful, indie curtains with motifs and light sheer curtains that flow with a breeze of air,” says Gulri. Use fabrics such as cotton, linen, lace, voile and avoid silks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Place some canefurniture

Cane or bamboo furniture can be both rustic and modern in its appeal, and can fill-up empty spaces without looking too heavy. Think of a set of chairs and table for the balcony or side-tables for your room, which can lighten up the look of your space and subtly complement all the other heavy wooden furniture. “Cane furniture is a great way to add a summery touch to your indoor space. Consider adding a few pieces of outdoor furniture, like a wicker chair or table to bring the outdoors in,” says Sahay.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON