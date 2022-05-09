Thar Screening: Fatima Sana Shaikh picks a sequined saree and ‘Badan pe sitare’

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently basking in the success of the recently-released film Thar. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor has been the recent talk of the town since its release on May 6. The action thriller film traces the live of a young man who shifted to a big city in search for a job and also avenges his past. The film released on the OTT platform Netflix. Fatima, who attended the screening of the film a few days back, shared a few glimpses of her attire from the big screening night on her Instagram profile a day back. Fatima shared a slew of pictures and showed us how to ace a sequined saree look for the big night.

Fatima, who is an absolute fashionista, often shares snippets from her well-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it decking up for a day out with the sun in a casual attire or showing us how to ace an ethnic look, Fatima’s fashion diaries are goals for us. The actor, for the screening night, chose to go neutral in a sequined saree and “Badan pe sitare.” The actor played muse to The House of Neeta Lulla and picked the stunning saree intricately decorated in silver and grey sequins. With the saree, Fatima teamed a grey slip-in blouse and looked absolutely gorgeous. “Badan pe sitare lapete hue, O jaan-e-tamanna kidhar ja rahi ho? Me: ji, thar ki screening par,” she added in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Fatima further accessorised her look for the day in diamond danglers from the house of Diosa Paris. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Akshita Singh, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayyed, Fatima opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she was fashion-ready.