The season of monotone
If you thought matching your outfit colour is a cumbersome task, well yes it is! While last year was all about colour blocking and contrast dressing, this year seems to be dressing down with monotone or tone-on-tone looks.
Recently, we saw Jill Biden, US First Lady and Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US don tone on tone looks for various events. Actors such a as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and model Gigi Hadid was also seen donning the trend. The colour varied by the theme remained same. Designers say it is to make a strong impact on the viewer as there are lesser distractions. “Monotone is always a good idea, especially for formal events. I think going tone on tone always portrays a cleaner neater look with fewer distractions,” says designer Kunal Rawal.
Another reason for tone on tone to be gaining popularity is because it is a symbol of power and strength. The fact that it is extremely striking and impactful yet somewhat formal and graceful makes it popular in the current scenario which is full of turmoil and monotone dressing is symbolic of somberness and restraint which is befitting these unanticipated times which we are living in,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.
Styling a monotone look is easy. Keep accessories minimal in gold or silver or muted colours. Choosing the right colour is important as per the event. “You can always choose to play around with monotone by experimenting with colours - if your going for a more classic look then black and white are the best options but if your feeling like experimenting and going for a slightly more open look then you can play around with colours,” adds Rawal. Marsala, emerald green, shades of blue and nudes are great options to go for in this season, suggest designers.
