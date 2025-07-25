Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Top 10 cotton sarees for Teej that celebrate comfort and culture in style; Best picks for festive season

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Celebrate Teej in comfort and style with these 10 breathable and beautiful cotton sarees; perfect for rituals, brunches and festive photoshoots.

Pandadi Saree Womens Mul Cotton Printed Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece View Details checkDetails

₹999

Yashika Womens Woven Banarasi Kanjivaram Cotton Silk Jaquard Saree (AZ-YS-OG-Bilal-Parent_Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹498

dB DESH BIDESH Women`s Cotton saree Zari Kerala Printed Party, Wear Saree Cotton Sarees For Women Cotton Silk Saree Handloom Saree Without Blouse Piece (Green Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Yashika Womens Cotton Blend Printed Saree With Blouse Piece(SDPL-KERALA COTTON) View Details checkDetails

₹359

SIRIL Womens Printed Pure Cotton Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (3322S258_Green & Maroon) View Details checkDetails

₹749

dB DESH BIDESH Women’s Fuleswari Woven Pure Handloom Cotton Saree Without Blouse Piece – Green Tant Saree for Women View Details checkDetails

₹722

TAMAIRA FASHION Womens Plain Cotton Saree (1338_Green) View Details checkDetails

₹599

TAMAIRA FASHION Womens Floral Butti Printed Pure Cotton Mulmul Saree Without Blouse Piece(11497_Mehendi) View Details checkDetails

₹559

DABU 100% Cotton Kota Doria Hand Block Printed Saree for Women with Unstitched Blouse Piece | Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,139

TAMAIRA FASHION Womens Floral Butti Printed Pure Cotton Mulmul Saree Without Blouse Piece(AB39_Green) View Details checkDetails

₹559

Teej is all about traditions, green bangles, festive feasts, and of course, graceful sarees that bring out your most elegant self. And if you're hunting for the perfect mix of comfort and charm, cotton sarees are a total win. Breathable, easy to drape, and always classy, they’re ideal for long hours of celebration.

Top 10 cotton sarees for Teej that celebrate comfort and culture in style; Best picks for festive season(AI Generated)
From hand-block prints to vibrant florals and mulmul drapes, this curated list of cotton sarees for Teej will help you stay festive without breaking a sweat. If you're going minimal or going all out, there’s one here for every mood.

Top 10 cotton sarees for Teej:

1.

Pandadi Saree Women's Mul Cotton Printed Saree
Soft as a breeze and pretty as a painting, this mul cotton saree is perfect for day-long Teej rituals. The subtle print feels fresh and earthy, making it ideal for home pujas and intimate gatherings.

Pair it with: Kohl-lined eyes, jhumkas and a loose braid.

2.

Yashika Banarasi Kanjivaram Cotton Silk Saree

This Banarasi-inspired cotton silk saree blends the lustre of Kanjivaram with breathable cotton comfort. Its zari motifs shine just right for a traditional Teej evening look.

Pair it with: A temple jewellery set and embroidered juttis.

3.

dB DESH BIDESH Bengal Tant Zari Kerala Cotton Saree

Handloom lovers, this one’s for you. With hints of Kerala weave and Bengal charm, this cotton saree brings a bohemian twist to your festive dressing.

Pair it with: Silver oxidised jewellery and a gajra bun.

4.

Yashika Women’s Cotton Saree

A simple yet striking drape in pure cotton, this saree brings understated grace to the forefront. Great for minimalists who like tradition served with simplicity.

Pair it with: A sleek bindi, choker necklace and potli bag.

5.

SIRIL Women's Printed Cotton Saree

This one’s a floral fantasy on soft cotton. The print is feminine and fresh, and perfect if you want a delicate vibe for your Teej celebrations.

Pair it with: Pastel bangles and nude block heels.

6.

dB DESH BIDESH Handloom Fuleswari Cotton Saree

This Fuleswari handloom saree is a love letter to Indian craftsmanship. Light, breathable and elegant, it’s perfect for those looking for authenticity.

Pair it with: Traditional silver anklets and mogra flowers.

7.

TAMAIRA FASHION Women's Plain Cotton Saree

For those who believe less is more, this plain cotton saree brings quiet confidence. Style it up or down depending on your mood.

Pair it with: Bold lips and a chunky oxidised necklace.

8.

TAMAIRA FASHION Floral Butti Cotton Mulmul Saree (11497)

With dainty floral butti work and soft mulmul fabric, this saree is made for comfort with a vintage vibe. Perfect for puja mornings or casual pre-festive brunches.

Pair it with: A floral bun pin and glass bangles.

9.

DABU Cotton Kota Doria Hand Block Saree

Block-printed beauties never go out of style! This Kota Doria cotton saree is airy, elegant and full of handmade charm.

Pair it with: Statement earrings and a beaded clutch.

10.

TAMAIRA FASHION Floral Butti Cotton Mulmul Saree (AB39)

Another gorgeous pick from Tamaira, this floral mulmul saree is your answer to fuss-free festive fashion. Breezy, beautiful and budget-friendly.

Pair it with: Shell jewellery and a pair of mojaris.

Teej is a festival of love, faith and elegance and your saree should reflect just that. These cotton sarees give you the best of both worlds: tradition and comfort. Be it if you're heading to a family gathering or performing rituals at home, drape one of these beauties and let the celebration begin.

Top 10 cotton sarees for Teej that celebrate comfort and culture in style: FAQs

  • Which type of cotton saree is best for Teej?

    Lightweight options like mulmul, handloom or printed cotton sarees are ideal for the summer festive season.

  • Are these sarees suitable for young women?

    Absolutely! Cotton sarees are timeless and can be styled to look modern, minimal, or ultra-traditional depending on how you accessorise.

  • Can I wear a cotton saree to an evening Teej function?

    Yes, style it with bold jewellery and festive accessories to make it look more elegant.

  • How to maintain cotton sarees at home?

    Always handwash or use a gentle cycle. Iron on low heat to retain the softness and fall.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

