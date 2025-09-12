Sneakers are a style statement. If you're hitting the gym, running errands, or going out with friends, a comfortable and stylish pair of sneakers can elevate your look while keeping your feet supported all day. Myntra fwd offers a range of men’s sneakers that combine comfort, durability, and contemporary designs, making them a must-have for every wardrobe. Top 6 sneakers for men on Myntra fwd: Stylish, comfy and perfect for daily wear(Pexels)

From bold colourblocked designs to classic whites, here are the top 6 sneakers for men that blend fashion and function.

Top 6 sneakers for men on Myntra fwd:

These sneakers from Duke feature a vibrant colourblocked design that adds a modern twist to casual outfits. Crafted with synthetic uppers and cushioned soles, they provide both comfort and style for daily wear. Ideal for pairing with jeans, joggers, or casual trousers, these sneakers bring a sporty yet trendy vibe to your ensemble.

Styling tip: Team these with slim-fit jeans and a plain tee to let the sneakers pop as the focal point of your look.

ASIAN presents a clean white sneaker with subtle printed detailing for a fresh and casual aesthetic. The lightweight design ensures all-day comfort, while the grip-enhancing sole makes it practical for urban walks or light workouts. These are versatile sneakers that fit effortlessly into both casual and semi-casual outfits.

Styling tip: Pair with chinos or joggers and a polo shirt for a smart-casual weekend vibe.

Mactree’s lightweight sneakers are designed for maximum comfort without compromising style. The colourblocked pattern adds a sporty energy, and the breathable material keeps your feet cool during long wear. Perfect for casual outings or even short runs, these sneakers are an everyday essential.

Styling tip: Wear with cargo pants or shorts and a hoodie for an effortlessly athletic look.

Stand out in Mast & Harbour’s bright yellow sneakers. Made with durable synthetic material and a soft insole, these sneakers are ideal for making a bold fashion statement while maintaining comfort. The solid colour ensures versatility, pairing well with neutral-toned outfits.

Styling tip: Balance the brightness with black or navy trousers and a simple t-shirt to avoid colour overload.

These sleek white sneakers from bacca bucci feature perforated detailing for added breathability and a polished look. The synthetic leather ensures durability, and the minimalist design makes it perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Styling tip: Pair with tailored chinos and a casual button-down shirt for a smart-casual office-ready style.

Puma delivers a sporty classic with these white and black colourblocked sneakers. The cushioned sole and supportive design make them suitable for daily wear, while the iconic colourblock adds flair to your outfit. Ideal for workouts or casual hangouts.

Styling tip: Combine with joggers or denim and a sweatshirt to complete a sporty yet stylish street look.

Top 6 sneakers for men on Myntra fwd: Stylish, comfy and perfect for daily wear: FAQs Are these sneakers suitable for daily wear? Yes, all six picks are designed for comfort and durability, making them ideal for everyday use, casual outings, and light workouts.

Which sneakers are best for sporty activities? Lightweight options like Mactree colourblocked and Puma IDP sneakers provide excellent support and breathability for workouts or jogging.

How should I clean and maintain these sneakers? Use a soft brush or cloth for surface dirt, mild soap for stains, and avoid soaking them in water to maintain the material and colour.

Can I wear these sneakers with formal outfits? While primarily casual, minimalist designs like bacca bucci white sneakers can pair with semi-formal outfits like chinos and a button-down shirt.

