Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 8 classy and stylish men's kurtas available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Give your look an ethnic appeal with men's kurtas available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

VASTRAMAY Mens Rayon Kurta I Schiffily Embroidered Knee Length Kurta I Traditions Festive Wedding_VASMK430AQ_36 Aqua View Details checkDetails

₹1,738.99

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DIWAS BY MANYAVAR Mens Viscose Embroidery|Sequin Work Kurta (Dusty Pink,M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vardha Mens Cotton Chikankari Embroidered and Sequence Full Sleeve Knee Length Casual Kurta for All Occations Like Wedding, Office & Events (MK_34_S_LK) Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KISAH Mens Kurta, Purple Cotton, Embellished Regular Fit Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves (42) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jompers Purple Embroidered Chikankari and Sequence Kurtas for Men (Purple, XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kuons Avenue Mens Denim Long Kurta View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vardha Mens Viscose Sequence Stitched Kurta, Flowy Pink Pattern Shibori Dyed Ethnic Kurtas for Men, Mandarin Collar, Pearl Buttons, Size L View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fabindia Mens Linen Solids Slim Kurta (100740902_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Good news for men who are interested in buying a kurta for themselves. Amazon Prime Day Sale is here and is the perfect time to add some amazing and stylish kurtas to your cart. With up to 60% off on a wide range of branded kurtas, the deal cannot get any better. Be you're aiming for traditional elegance or modern flair, Prime Day brings an array of fabrics, from breathable cotton and luxe silk blends to lightweight linens, perfect for festive occasions and everyday wear.

Stylish kurta for men at up to 60% off
Stylish kurta for men at up to 60% off

We have curated this list from the wide range of kurtas for men available on Amazon, ranging from the pathani kurtas to the kurtas with mandarin collars, just for the men out there.

1.

VASTRAMAY Men's Rayon Kurta I Schiffily Embroidered Knee Length Kurta I Traditions Festive Wedding_VASMK430AQ_36 Aqua
Loading Suggestions...

Celebrate the Amazon Prime Sale with the elegant VASTRAMAY Men's Rayon Kurta. Crafted from soft rayon fabric, this kurta offers a graceful drape and unmatched comfort, perfect for festive gatherings and family events. Its subtle design and relaxed fit make it a timeless addition to your ethnic wardrobe. Pair it with churidar or jeans for a contemporary look. Don’t miss this classy, affordable piece during the sale to upgrade your traditional wear collection.

2.

DIWAS BY MANYAVAR Men's Viscose Embroidery|Sequin Work Kurta (Dusty Pink,M)
Loading Suggestions...

Turn heads this festive season with the DIWAS BY MANYAVAR Men's Embroidered and Sequined Kurta, available at an irresistible Amazon Prime Sale price. The luxurious viscose fabric, adorned with intricate embroidery and delicate sequins, adds a royal touch to your celebrations. Perfect for weddings, festivals, and evening functions, this kurta exudes elegance and sophistication. Take advantage of the sale to own this stunning traditional masterpiece.

3.

Vardha Men's Cotton Chikankari Embroidered and Sequence Full Sleeve Knee Length Casual Kurta for All Occations Like Wedding, Office & Events (MK_34_S_LK) Light Blue
Loading Suggestions...

Experience the charm of traditional craftsmanship with the Vardha Men's Cotton Chikankari and Sequence Kurta, now on sale during Amazon Prime Days. Made from breathable cotton, it features delicate Chikankari embroidery blended with subtle sequence work, perfect for daytime festivities or poojas. Its light and elegant design makes it a versatile ethnic choice. Grab this comfortable and classy kurta at a discounted price and bring home timeless style.

4.

KISAH Men's Kurta, Purple Cotton, Embellished Regular Fit Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves (42)
Loading Suggestions...

Stand out this festive season with the KISAH Men's Olive Cotton Kurta, embellished to perfection and now on sale at Amazon. The soothing olive tone and the embellishments offer a unique blend of understated elegance and charm. Its regular fit and mandarin collar make it a comfortable yet stylish pick for any occasion. Don’t miss the chance to grab this sophisticated ethnic wear at a great price.

5.

Jompers Purple Embroidered Chikankari and Sequence Kurtas for Men (Purple, XXL)
Loading Suggestions...

The Jompers Embroidered Chikankari and Sequence Kurta is your go-to for subtle glamour this Amazon Prime Sale. Featuring intricate embroidery combined with delicate sequins, it adds sparkle to your festive attire while keeping it elegant. Perfect for both casual and semiformal gatherings, the comfortable fabric ensures you look stylish without compromising ease. This timeless piece is a must-buy during the sale for your ethnic wardrobe.

6.

Kuons Avenue Men's Denim Long Kurta
Loading Suggestions...

For a modern twist on ethnic wear, pick the Kuons Avenue Men's Denim Long Kurta, now at a steal during the Amazon Prime Sale. Crafted from high-quality denim, it offers a fusion of casual and traditional style, perfect for those who love experimenting. Its unique fabric and long silhouette make it ideal for casual events or fusion-themed parties. Make a bold style statement at an amazing price.

7.

Vardha Men's Viscose Sequence Stitched Kurta, Flowy Pink Pattern Shibori Dyed Ethnic Kurtas for Men, Mandarin Collar, Pearl Buttons, Size L
Loading Suggestions...

Make this festive season shine with the Vardha Men's Viscose Sequence Stitched Kurta, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon Prime Sale. The smooth viscose fabric and delicate sequence detailing bring a luxurious feel perfect for grand occasions. Its elegant appeal and soft texture make it a must-have for any celebration. Grab it during the sale to enhance your ethnic collection affordably.

8.

Fabindia Men's Linen Solids Slim Kurta (100740902_Blue
Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your ethnic style with the timeless Fabindia Men Kurta, a perfect pick during the Amazon Prime Sale. Known for its quality craftsmanship and subtle designs, this kurta offers a minimalist yet classy look suitable for all occasions. Its breathable fabric ensures comfort, making it an ideal choice for long festivities and casual gatherings alike. Don’t miss out on this authentic piece at a discounted price.

 

Similar articles for you:

10 Best shoe racks for your home: Reclaim your entryway with aesthetic elegance

Aloe vera gel: Your green secret to glowing skin and shiny hair; Our top 8 picks for you

Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

 

FAQ for men's kurtas at Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • How steep are the discounts?

    Expect up to 60% OFF on curated men's kurtas—across both casual cotton and dressy silk blends.

  • What types of kurtas are on sale?

    Deals cover a wide range—from: Everyday breathable cotton Festive silk and embroidered sets Short kurtas ideal for casual wear Silk blend or jacquard kurtas for weddings and formal events

  • What should I look for during the sale?

    Wishlist first – add kurtas you like before July 12 to get notified when deals go live. Watch for Lightning Deals – these flash deals can drop up to 20% off regularly and sell out quickly Use filters – by size, fabric, brand and price range

  • What about returns or exchanges?

    Yes—Prime Day purchases are eligible for full return and exchange per Amazon’s standard policy, unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check individual listing terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Top 8 classy and stylish men's kurtas available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On