Top 8 classy and stylish men's kurtas available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale

Good news for men who are interested in buying a kurta for themselves. Amazon Prime Day Sale is here and is the perfect time to add some amazing and stylish kurtas to your cart. With up to 60% off on a wide range of branded kurtas, the deal cannot get any better. Be you're aiming for traditional elegance or modern flair, Prime Day brings an array of fabrics, from breathable cotton and luxe silk blends to lightweight linens, perfect for festive occasions and everyday wear. Stylish kurta for men at up to 60% off

We have curated this list from the wide range of kurtas for men available on Amazon, ranging from the pathani kurtas to the kurtas with mandarin collars, just for the men out there.

Celebrate the Amazon Prime Sale with the elegant VASTRAMAY Men's Rayon Kurta. Crafted from soft rayon fabric, this kurta offers a graceful drape and unmatched comfort, perfect for festive gatherings and family events. Its subtle design and relaxed fit make it a timeless addition to your ethnic wardrobe. Pair it with churidar or jeans for a contemporary look. Don’t miss this classy, affordable piece during the sale to upgrade your traditional wear collection.

Turn heads this festive season with the DIWAS BY MANYAVAR Men's Embroidered and Sequined Kurta, available at an irresistible Amazon Prime Sale price. The luxurious viscose fabric, adorned with intricate embroidery and delicate sequins, adds a royal touch to your celebrations. Perfect for weddings, festivals, and evening functions, this kurta exudes elegance and sophistication. Take advantage of the sale to own this stunning traditional masterpiece.

Experience the charm of traditional craftsmanship with the Vardha Men's Cotton Chikankari and Sequence Kurta, now on sale during Amazon Prime Days. Made from breathable cotton, it features delicate Chikankari embroidery blended with subtle sequence work, perfect for daytime festivities or poojas. Its light and elegant design makes it a versatile ethnic choice. Grab this comfortable and classy kurta at a discounted price and bring home timeless style.

Stand out this festive season with the KISAH Men's Olive Cotton Kurta, embellished to perfection and now on sale at Amazon. The soothing olive tone and the embellishments offer a unique blend of understated elegance and charm. Its regular fit and mandarin collar make it a comfortable yet stylish pick for any occasion. Don’t miss the chance to grab this sophisticated ethnic wear at a great price.

The Jompers Embroidered Chikankari and Sequence Kurta is your go-to for subtle glamour this Amazon Prime Sale. Featuring intricate embroidery combined with delicate sequins, it adds sparkle to your festive attire while keeping it elegant. Perfect for both casual and semiformal gatherings, the comfortable fabric ensures you look stylish without compromising ease. This timeless piece is a must-buy during the sale for your ethnic wardrobe.

For a modern twist on ethnic wear, pick the Kuons Avenue Men's Denim Long Kurta, now at a steal during the Amazon Prime Sale. Crafted from high-quality denim, it offers a fusion of casual and traditional style, perfect for those who love experimenting. Its unique fabric and long silhouette make it ideal for casual events or fusion-themed parties. Make a bold style statement at an amazing price.

Make this festive season shine with the Vardha Men's Viscose Sequence Stitched Kurta, now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon Prime Sale. The smooth viscose fabric and delicate sequence detailing bring a luxurious feel perfect for grand occasions. Its elegant appeal and soft texture make it a must-have for any celebration. Grab it during the sale to enhance your ethnic collection affordably.

Elevate your ethnic style with the timeless Fabindia Men Kurta, a perfect pick during the Amazon Prime Sale. Known for its quality craftsmanship and subtle designs, this kurta offers a minimalist yet classy look suitable for all occasions. Its breathable fabric ensures comfort, making it an ideal choice for long festivities and casual gatherings alike. Don’t miss out on this authentic piece at a discounted price.

FAQ for men's kurtas at Amazon Prime Day Sale How steep are the discounts? Expect up to 60% OFF on curated men's kurtas—across both casual cotton and dressy silk blends.

What types of kurtas are on sale? Deals cover a wide range—from: Everyday breathable cotton Festive silk and embroidered sets Short kurtas ideal for casual wear Silk blend or jacquard kurtas for weddings and formal events

What should I look for during the sale? Wishlist first – add kurtas you like before July 12 to get notified when deals go live. Watch for Lightning Deals – these flash deals can drop up to 20% off regularly and sell out quickly Use filters – by size, fabric, brand and price range

What about returns or exchanges? Yes—Prime Day purchases are eligible for full return and exchange per Amazon’s standard policy, unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check individual listing terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.