If roomy silhouettes, streetwear vibes, and all-day comfort top your style checklist, oversized T-shirts are the trend you need. This Prime Day, grab top picks from brands like NOBERO, Bewakoof, Levi's, and Amazon Symbol at unbeatable prices. If you're going for bold graphics, minimal aesthetics, or everyday layering essentials, these oversized tees offer the perfect mix of style and functionality. Top 8 oversized t-shirts for men at up to 75% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top 8 oversized t-shirt picks at up to 75% off:

Loading Suggestions...

Level up your off-duty wardrobe with this bold graphic tee from NOBERO. Made with soft, breathable cotton, this oversized fit T-shirt ensures maximum comfort while keeping your look edgy and current. The graphic print adds an urban twist that’s perfect for casual hangouts, weekend plans, or statement streetwear styling.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from premium 220 GSM cotton, this oversized T-shirt from Bewakoof is a must-have for those who appreciate high-quality comfort. The vibrant graphic print adds personality, while the relaxed silhouette allows for freedom of movement. It’s ideal for pairing with jeans, joggers, or cargo pants for a cool, casual outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Typography meets streetwear in this oversized tee from Bewakoof. The 100% cotton fabric ensures breathability, and the clean typographic design gives a modern, minimal look. It’s perfect for everyday wear, especially when you're looking to make a subtle style statement without compromising on comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

This oversized tee from NOBERO brings together bold graphics and a laid-back vibe. Designed to offer generous room without looking shapeless, it’s a versatile addition to your casual collection. Pair it with baggy jeans or sneakers to complete your streetwear-inspired outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Clean, classic, and comfortable — this solid oversized tee by Bewakoof ticks all the boxes. Made from soft cotton, it’s perfect for lounging, layering, or styling solo with chinos or denim. The fit is roomy without being boxy, giving you that relaxed yet put-together look.

Loading Suggestions...

Step up your casualwear game with this Levi's oversized T-shirt, designed with a premium cotton construction that delivers on comfort and durability. Known for their timeless appeal, Levi’s brings their iconic touch to this loose-fitting tee — a reliable pick for those who love fuss-free style with lasting quality.

Loading Suggestions...

This oversized printed T-shirt from NOBERO is a blend of relaxed style and expressive design. Its cotton fabric keeps you cool through the day, while the slightly baggy fit makes it perfect for everything from lounging at home to running errands or casual meet-ups.

Loading Suggestions...

A must-have basic for your wardrobe, this oversized cotton T-shirt from Symbol is available in practical combo packs. With a clean silhouette and solid colour palette, it’s a versatile piece that works great as a layering base or as a standalone top with joggers or shorts. A great everyday pick at a steal-worthy price.

Similar stories for you:

Top deals on sunglasses, perfume, makeup, and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale; Get up to 80% off

Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Stay stylish with these handbags at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top 8 oversized t-shirts for men at up to 75% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs Are oversized T-shirts suitable for all body types? Yes, oversized T-shirts flatter most body types by offering a relaxed and comfortable fit without clinging to the body.

Can I wear oversized tees to the gym or while travelling? Absolutely. Their breathable fabric and easy movement make them great for workouts, travel, or daily errands.

What’s the difference between baggy and oversized? Oversized tees are intentionally designed with a roomy fit. Baggy might just be wearing a bigger size — oversized ensures correct shoulder and sleeve proportions.

How should I style oversized T-shirts? Pair them with tapered jeans, cargo pants, or shorts. Add a cap and sneakers for a casual streetwear vibe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.