Turn up the swag metre on your first Lohri

It’s a wrap!

Like shoe designer, Jeetinder Sandhu, marry traditional with modern effortlessly by pairing a double-breasted blazer with a fun printed scarf wrapped as a dhoti. While Sandhu has kept most of the elements dark, right from his turban to his brogue shoes, you can play with colours and pick either the outfit or the accessories in hues of yellow or pink for a vibrant look. “My advice for the newly married men would be to match certain elements of their ensemble with their partner’s for a well-coordinated look,” says Sandhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeetinder Sandhu (jeetinder_sandhu/Instagram)

Layer like a boss

Fashion designer Param Sahib (main picture) throws on a bright rainbow-hued shawl over his black separates, and matches his orange turban with his shoes for a fresh spin. Those sunglasses add the oomph factor. “Guys can go for a bright bandhgala, or a bright coloured jacket/bomber teamed with a plain kurta. Even a tucked-in printed shirt with a solid jacket and fitted pants would look cool,” says Sahib.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasleen Sabharwal (jasleensabharwal/Instagram)

Cinch it right

For many, their wedding lehenga never sees the light of day again after the ceremonies are over. Why not reuse it on other occasions? Fashion influencer Jasleen Sabharwal has styled her red and gold lehenga with a beige double-breasted blazer and cinched it with a broad belt for a sculpted look. “As a newlywed bride, you can also opt for an embroidered jacket and team it up with flared pallazzos or dhoti for your first Lohri,” says Sabharwal.

Masoom Minawala Mehta (masoomminawala/Instagram)

Dupatta meets pantsuit!

Once confined to workplace, power suits today are taking centre stage with their re-imagined, fun versions. Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala Mehta suggests draping an elaborate dupatta creatively to give a traditional twist to your western wear. “A newly married woman can style her traditional dupatta with a lighthearted pantsuit for a new age look,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naila Grewal (nailaagrewal/Instagram)

Playful mix and match

A new bride shouldn’t necessarily look bridal on her first Lohri, says actor Naila Grewal. “Mix traditional silhouettes with a burst of modernity for a fun look,” she suggests. Grewal has teamed a bright yellow kurta with black leggings and knee-high boots. Her cropped phulkari jacket, embroidered dupatta and glass bangles add a touch of tradition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harpreeth Suri (momwearsprada/Instagram)

Kurta turned kaftan

A velvet kaftan with a dash of silver or gold thread work makes for a fun look. Lifestyle influencer, Harpreeth Suri, is wearing a cheerful yellow kaftan, cinched at the waist, with silver thread work. “You can recreate this look by wearing a long velvet kurta with slits as a kaftan. Style it with a belt and a nice pair of traditional jhumkas,” suggests Suri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}