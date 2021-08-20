Varun Aditya’s passion for photography

Q: What was the starting point of your passion for photography and how did you approach it to become the fine photographer that you are today?

Ans: My starting point in short was when I was doing my post graduation in London. That was in MBA business and nothing related to photography. I didn’t have much of friends over there because I was cornered and bullied in my childhood so the same thing reflected in my post graduation because of lot of inferiority complexes, so I really wanted a companion so I bought a camera. Before that I started photographing with iphone 3s in 20210. I started roaming around London started taking picture of things around, started with street photography. And then I just bought my first camera and started posting. For a person who was really less motivated person like me. When I posted at first on Orkut and Facebook, I really got 5 – 10 like and took it to my heart because no one really appreciated me before I had never tasted motivation. That was such a boost for me that from there onwards nothing stopped me. Just for that appreciation just for that motivation that I had never experienced it. T was very very slow learning process because I hated school, I hated whole method of teaching, where ever I studied. This was so affected that even now you can call me a fine photographer. I am learning everyday we are learning everyday. Art is such that it makes us learn everyday even if you make mistake.

Q: Where all have you travelled for photography? According to you, which location is a paradise for photographers and why?

Ans: I have travelled, that’s going to be a big list. I have travelled a lot.

Q: How important is research on a photography subject?

Ans: Research in lens and camera is one topic and other topic is research into the subject of the photography. Before that I would like to tell something, that I recent days, this digital photogarphy era people are complicating a lot with numbers, when I say numbers I mean shutter speed, aperture and these numbers for identification purpose. You may ask how and why, that’s because you need to start on the mobile phone. On mobile phone there are just 2-3 options photo and video. On phone you will increase the brightness and decrease the brightness, its very simple.

Subject research is very important, about my subjects which belong to wildlife. Knowing your subject is extremely important. How do we know that comes from experience. You can get information from the books and videos but you learn everything while shooting out there. I watch the animals, learn from them observe their behaviour. Practical learning is everything.

Q: Is it important to have right equipment for your subject or you think that passion for the art is enough to create a visual?

Ans: Equipment is important. Depending on what kind of depth of field you want for your photos. Not to limit yourself, its also about how well you grab the opportunity with what ever you have. Its not about the right equipment its all about how well you use the equipment that you have and when you use it. Mobile phone is very important. From phone you can click some very close surprising moments in wildlife world.

Q: Did you face any difficulty in any of your projects and how did you overcome that difficulty?

Ans: Photography is one of the most expensive hobby. To understand difficulties and to come out of difficulties you need to go through the difficulties and then you will understand what solution it needs or you will understand what to do with it. If you are going through financial difficulty, you need to understand you don’t need to start from a far of place you can start from your backyard and still make some good images. Sometimes its even beautiful to limit yourself.

Q: What is your take on below mentioned photography MYTHS?

Being a photographer is so easy. Photography is actually easy. It all depends on how we take it. What you do and the difficulties you face is are different and being a photographer is actually easy. Great photos require expensive gear.

Yes this is absolute myth. For great photos you don’t need an expensive equipment. I would ask what is a great image?

Shoot as many photos as you can. Well in a way it is true that if you are beginning you shoot as much as you can. This is to make you learn more. The more you shoot more you learn is actually true.

You need a huge portfolio. A portfolio in a printed booklet. In that you just need effective 10-20 story telling photogarphs, which will be more then enough to fall in love with you. That will show you who you are. So that’s enough. When it come s to social media, a place for small portfolio, but in there you don’t need to post more you don’t need likes or follower all you need is great work to fall in love with.

Manual mode is the best mode.You need to know how you want to frame your visual. What you want to include and what you don’t want to include. To know when is the right time to shoot. I shoot wildlife on aperture priority. I know my subject and I know what I want. Know what you want to create.

Avoid shooting in bad lighting.

I would say what is the bad lighting. It is a myth and its also not a myth. Early morning light and evening light is said to be golden light to give golden effect to your photos. Afternoon is the best light for shadows. For everything there is a good timing what you do in that time is what matters.

Don’t put the subject in the middle.

Always keep your horizon straight is a myth. The basics is very simple always shoot what the scene demand. There are no rules in photography. It is an art and it is your art. So your art is important. So how you compose and how you present is important. So end of the day it should look good.

Q: Any tips or tricks you would want to share regarding photography?

Ans: I would say don’t read so much about photography and just don’t complicate it. Extremely simple, take it so light that it is doable. Be curious. Just think what is doable.

Q: Any photography advice you want to share with the photographers out there?

Ans: I will give suggestion. It is not compulsory to make money out of photography. What want you to do it do, but do it when you have the calling. My advice to all the photographer out there is just enjoy the phase of photography.