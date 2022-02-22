Who says curvy girls can’t rock cut-outs?

While the trend to reveal skin in parts and portions came about in 1930s with the American actor, Bette Davis, it has had a love-hate relationship with the runway designers over the years. When it started popping up on the streets with its skimpier versions that reflected poor aesthetics, the high-end labels bid it goodbye. However, for the past few seasons, the cut-out trend is back, and is receiving a big thumbs up from millennials and Gen Z alike. Be it the popularity of Euphoria (OTT drama series), or the approval of It-girls like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, cut-outs are redefining hot today. “It’s a ‘return to sexy’ dressing after two years of pajama chic. It’s also a throwback to the ‘90s and a faint nod to the iconic Liz Hurley safety pin dress,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

Body positive influencer, Neekakshi, stuns in a metallic cut-out dress (Instagram)

And there’s a heartening change! The cut-out style is not limited to size zero alone. It goes hand-in-hand with inclusivity now. It’s making a cut among plus-sized beauties that are rocking the style like a boss. With fashion maestroes such as Coperni and Michael Kors strutting down plus-sized models on runway in cut-outs, fashion is bending rules. Closer home, even body positive influencers such as Sakshi Sindwani and Neelakshi are making the peek-a-boo trend size inclusive. “Cut-outs can seem intimidating to someone who’s on the heavier side, but when done right it can be one of the finest ways to reveal the sexy side of you,” says Neelakshi. Chiming in with Neelakshi, Sindwani says, “Cut-outs can be super flattering for bigger body types because it gives you an illusion of having curves when placed at the right position.”

Body positive influencer and model, Sakshi Sindwani, redefines sexy in a cut-out dress (Instagram)

If you want to date this trend, remember, less is more. “You can show off the body part that you are most comfortable with or the one that you want to put the focus on,” says stylist Ruby Bhatia. Few examples can be showing skin at the waist, chest, shoulder, a high slit, thong pant waistline, or cleavage-revealing slits around the chest, she suggests. Giving some styling tips, Sindwani says, “If you’re wearing a glamourous cut-out outfit, balance is the key. You can wear a cut-out top with flared denim pants or a cut-out blouse with a cotton floral saree for a stunning look.” Also, pay attention to the placement of the cut and the fit of the fabric. “Since I’m heavier in my paunch area, I make sure that the cuts are adjacent to my shoulders or the underbust region, which looks more flattering,” says Neelakshi.

Ace the trend:

While going for a cut-out outfit, opt for solid colours

Clean and modern styling will go a long way

Important to have great fit and balance

Choose knitted/stretchable fabrics since it is easy to manoeuvre in them